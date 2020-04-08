Lamar Jackson

Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson is rated the No. 25 corner in the draft and given a 6th round grade by The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

LINCOLN — A key draft guide projects three Huskers are likely to get selected in the 2020 NFL draft, restarting a Nebraska streak that lasted 54 years before being snapped last year.

Twin defensive tackles Khalil and Carlos Davis and cornerback Lamar Jackson are all projected to be taken in later rounds, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who digitally printed his 245-page NFL draft guide on Tuesday.

Khalil and Carlos are the Nos. 21 and 22 defensive tackle prospects in the draft, according to Brugler. Both are given a 6th or 7th round grade. Cornerback Lamar Jackson is rated the No. 25 corner in the draft and given a 6th round grade. Defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, ranked the No. 26 defensive tackle, was given a 7th-round or preferred free agent grade, indicating he’s just on the borderline of being drafted.

Among linebackers, Alex Davis (No. 59 in Brugler’s rankings) and Mohamed Barry (No. 67), are not projected to be drafted but are listed among the “best of the rest.” Barry’s 4.91-second 40-yard dash time clearly diminished his chances at landing with a NFL team.

Brugler provided detailed write-ups of Jackson, Daniels and both Davis twins.

Khalil Davis, Brugler wrote, is emerging as a pass rusher. Davis ran a scorching 4.75-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, the fastest ever at the combine for a player over 300 pounds.

“Davis needs to develop his point of attack power and technique, but he is an ascending pass rusher and his persistence chasing the football gives him a shot to earn an NFL roster spot,” Brugler said.

Carlos Davis, Brugler wrote, carries his weight well, but needs to keep improving in the trenches.

“Overall, Davis owns the movements and physicality for hand-to-hand combat in the trenches, but he doesn’t have enough wins on tape to suggest he can be anything more than a rotational body in the NFL,” Brugler wrote.

Daniels is “relentless” and a has good first step, Brugler wrote, but plays “wild” and gets sealed by blockers on outside running plays.

“Daniels is an active, high-spirited player on and off the field, but doesn’t win enough phone-booth battles and needs to better dictate the point of attack to survive NFL roster cuts,” Brugler wrote.

Jackson is a physical coverage corner, Brugler said, who sometimes lacks the speed for deeper routes and lacks the physicality to be a factor in the run game.

“Jackson is a scheme-specific cornerback prospect who won’t be for everyone, but he has the combative personality and man-to-man skills to stay within arm’s length with receivers, projecting as a borderline starter in the right scheme if he maintains a professional attitude,” Brugler wrote.

Two Iowa players — left tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end AJ Epenesa — are projected as first-round picks. Wirfs is graded as the No. 8 overall prospect in the draft, while Epenesa lands at No. 32. Ohio State has the Nos. 1 and 3 overall players in the draft — defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeffrey Okudah — plus the No. 1 running back in JK Dobbins.

