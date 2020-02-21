Matt Lubick

Matt Lubick was most recently an assistant at Washington before taking a year off from coaching in 2019.

 UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON

Consider Matt Lubick plenty motivated in his new job.

Nebraska’s recently hired offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach laid out a variety of reasons for his enthusiasm during an in-house, 130-second video interview he tweeted out Friday morning.

Lubick said he was aware of the passion of the NU fan base and added “it’s been better than I thought it would be” since he joined coach Scott Frost’s staff last month. As a football fan who “worshiped” coach Tom Osborne while growing up in Fort Collins, Colorado, Lubick knows what the bar is in Lincoln.

“I just want to do my best to get back to the standard that the Nebraska fans expect,” Lubick said. “And you have my word as a football coach that I’m going to give everything I got to make you guys proud.”

The coach said his year away from football — he returned to Colorado to be with family and work at a local credit union — was a “big recharger” after 26 straight years in the business at a number of schools. It was a chance to appreciate what he missed about the sport and helped him rediscover the big picture of why he does it. The camaraderie with coaches is irreplaceable, he said, and so are daily interactions with players while helping them meet their goals.

Lubick called Frost a role model, mentor and friend from their time together at Oregon from 2013-15. He said they continued to collaborate even after they went their separate ways. Lubick took over as offensive coordinator at Oregon in 2016 when Frost left for Central Florida.

“He kind of knows what I think and vice versa,” Lubick said. “I kind of know what he thinks. I think that was a big play in him feeling comfortable hiring me is because he knows the way I think.”

In interviews earlier this month, Frost said Lubick would boost Nebraska’s efficiency in how it runs its offense.

“I think it’s going to help us be more organized, probably communicate better on game day, just having somebody that I’m that familiar with,” Frost said. “It’s great having him in town.”​

Nebraska football's offensive coordinators since 1969

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started