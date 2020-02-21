Consider Matt Lubick plenty motivated in his new job.
Nebraska’s recently hired offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach laid out a variety of reasons for his enthusiasm during an in-house, 130-second video interview he tweeted out Friday morning.
Lubick said he was aware of the passion of the NU fan base and added “it’s been better than I thought it would be” since he joined coach Scott Frost’s staff last month. As a football fan who “worshiped” coach Tom Osborne while growing up in Fort Collins, Colorado, Lubick knows what the bar is in Lincoln.
“I just want to do my best to get back to the standard that the Nebraska fans expect,” Lubick said. “And you have my word as a football coach that I’m going to give everything I got to make you guys proud.”
The coach said his year away from football — he returned to Colorado to be with family and work at a local credit union — was a “big recharger” after 26 straight years in the business at a number of schools. It was a chance to appreciate what he missed about the sport and helped him rediscover the big picture of why he does it. The camaraderie with coaches is irreplaceable, he said, and so are daily interactions with players while helping them meet their goals.
Lubick called Frost a role model, mentor and friend from their time together at Oregon from 2013-15. He said they continued to collaborate even after they went their separate ways. Lubick took over as offensive coordinator at Oregon in 2016 when Frost left for Central Florida.
“He kind of knows what I think and vice versa,” Lubick said. “I kind of know what he thinks. I think that was a big play in him feeling comfortable hiring me is because he knows the way I think.”
In interviews earlier this month, Frost said Lubick would boost Nebraska’s efficiency in how it runs its offense.
“I think it’s going to help us be more organized, probably communicate better on game day, just having somebody that I’m that familiar with,” Frost said. “It’s great having him in town.”
While general fan reaction to Matt Lubick's hire has been tempered — after all, NU coach Scott Frost will presumably continue to call plays — those who know him well anticipate a thriving marriage in Lincoln. He's quirky, yet serious. Disciplined, yet dynamic.
Nebraska football's offensive coordinators since 1969
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: at Illinois, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 27: Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.