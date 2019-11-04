We'll have to wait a little longer to find out what time Nebraska and Wisconsin will kick off on Nov. 16.

The Big Ten announced Monday it's utilizing a six-day window to set its schedule for that weekend. That means kickoff times won't be decided until games are played this Saturday.

But we do know some details. The Husker-Badger game will either kick off at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. It will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Other conference games that weekend include: Michigan State-Michigan, Minnesota-Iowa, Indiana-Penn State, Ohio State-Rutgers and UMass-Northwestern.

The kickoff time for Nebraska's game against Maryland on Nov. 23 is still undecided. That could be announced next Monday (though the Big Ten could delay that with a six-day window as well). The Huskers' regular-season finale against Iowa will start at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

