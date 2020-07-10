​The surface of Nebraska’s home football field will stay the same for at least one more year.

Plans to replace the FieldTurf inside Memorial Stadium this offseason will no longer happen this summer, an NU official told The World-Herald. The artificial surface was originally installed in 1999 and replaced in 2005 and 2013. The typical lifespan of FieldTurf is 8-10 years.

Construction for Nebraska’s new $155 million football training facility that was supposed to begin this summer also remains on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2013 surface replacement — which swapped out recycled tire bits for small granules of cork along the top layer — cost $380,000. The 2005 project installed the alternating dark-green and light-green pattern every five yards and was allocated for nearly $500,000. That work also included lowering the crown down the middle of the field from 18 inches to 9 inches.​

