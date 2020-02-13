A home-and-home series with a former Big Eight and Big 12 rival headlines future football games announced by Nebraska on Thursday.
The Huskers will face Oklahoma State in Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034, and the returning game in Stillwater will take place Sept. 15, 2035.
NU leads the all-time series against OSU with a 37-5-1 record. The two teams last met in 2010 before Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten.
The Huskers now have eight games on the future schedule against Big Eight/Big 12 teams: Oklahoma in 2021, 2022, 2029 and 2030, and Colorado in 2023 and 2024.
“The first time Scott Frost and I sat down to discuss scheduling philosophy, we both shared a goal of making an effort to play former conference opponents,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a press release. “It is exciting to add Oklahoma State to our football schedule, and we will continue to explore additional opportunities for games in our part of the country."
Nebraska also announced Thursday future home games against Texas-El Paso (Aug. 31, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2028), Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 18, 2025) and Ohio (Sept. 5, 2026). These will be Nebraska's first meeting with all three schools. Current Ohio coach Frank Solich, a former Husker player and coach, would be three days from his 82nd birthday and in his 22nd season if he's still coaching Ohio for that game in 2026.
A date change for a game against South Dakota State was also released Thursday. The Huskers will play SDSU on Sept. 7, 2030 in Lincoln, replacing a game originally scheduled for Aug. 31, 2024. NU also faces the Jackrabbits in 2020 and 2028.
Nebraska will pay $1.6 million and $1.775 million to UTEP in 2024 and 2028, respectively; $1.65 million to Louisiana-Monroe; $1.6 million to Ohio; and $650,000 to South Dakota State for the 2030 game.
The $1.775 million paid to UTEP represents a record amount Nebraska has paid for one game, topping the $1.65 paid to Arkansas State in 2017. NU also once paid $1 million to cancel a game at Northern Illinois before paying $820,000 to NIU to come play in Lincoln in 2017. The Huskies won that game.
The Huskers' nonconference schedules are now complete for 2025, 2026 and 2028. They have single nonconference game slots still open in 2024 and 2027.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.