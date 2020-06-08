...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
LINCOLN — JD Spielman’s record-setting career at Nebraska almost certainly would have reached new heights this fall. The senior receiver instead will finish his career somewhere other than Lincoln after three productive seasons.
Two Nebraska sources confirmed Monday that NU’s leading receiver from the 2019 season won’t return and will enter the transfer portal. On March 2, coach Scott Frost said Spielman was dealing with a personal health matter and would not participate in spring practices. The coach added at the time that he expected the wideout to return for summer conditioning in May.
“JD has been a phenomenal player around here for a long time,” Frost said during his signing day press conference. “We’re lucky to have him back another season. I’m excited to coach a guy who could be the all-time leading receiver in Nebraska history and have a piece of that as a coach. I’m really impressed with his toughness and what he’s done for his entire career at Nebraska.”
The son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, who attended most of JD’s games, Spielman departs holding multiple school records, including receiving yards in a game (209 at Wisconsin in 2018) and career double-digit-reception games (two, with 11 against Ohio State in 2017 and 10 against Purdue in 2018). He is also the only Husker to reach the 200-yard receiving plateau in a game, which he’s done twice.
Spielman’s departure leaves sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson as one of the few Huskers with meaningful game experience back from 2019, though much of that came at running back out of necessity. NU was slated to have just five scholarship wideouts for spring practices, including veteran walk-on Kade Warner and promising freshman Alante Brown. It is welcoming a well-regarded 2020 group of receivers, including Zavier Betts, Marcus Fleming, Will Nixon, Omar Manning and Brown. That group of receivers, coupled with the continued growth of Robinson, likely would have reduced Spielman’s production as a senior. He also would have been playing for his third receivers coach, new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, who took over for Troy Walters in January.
Still, Spielman — a 5-foot-9, 180-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota — almost certainly would have added more accolades had he stayed for the 2020 campaign. Mainly a slot receiver who built a reputation for his toughness and elusiveness, Spielman ranks third in NU history in career receptions (170) and is 20 from Stanley Morgan’s top mark. He’s also third in career receiving yards (2,546) and 202 from topping Morgan’s number there. He has caught a pass in all 33 of his career games — good for fourth all-time at NU— and was six away from topping Morgan’s total.
He leaves Nebraska with eight career games of 100 receiving yards or more, which ranks second at NU and is two behind the total of 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers.
In 2019, Spielman paced the Huskers with 49 catches for 898 yards and five receiving touchdowns while playing every game. His receiving yards were a career high and ranked sixth on NU’s single-season list.
Spielman is planning to enter the transfer portal, though he must apply for a waiver to be eligible in 2020. He has not graduated and previously used his redshirt season in 2016 after arriving in Lincoln as a Mike Riley recruit. Spielman could play immediately without a waiver should he transfer to an FCS school.
It has been radio silence from the Spielman camp ever since his spring departure. He has been active on social media on topics related to recent racial protests in the country but has not commented publicly about his football future. On May 29, former NU receivers coach Keith Williams posted a video of Spielman catching a soccer ball and football during a workout.
Spielman liked to keep a low profile in the program. He has turned down consistent interview requests, including for all of the 2019 season. He last spoke in a postgame press conference in 2018, at Wisconsin, when he caught nine passes for a school-record 209 yards.
Other career notables:
» His 77.2 career receiving yards per game is tops in school history, ahead of Rodgers and his 72.9 mark.
» He is the only NU player with 2,000 receiving yards before his senior season.
» He has three of the top 10 receiving seasons in school history and is the first Husker to post three 800-yard receiving seasons.
» He joins Rodgers and Niles Paul as the only NU players with a return touchdown (punt or kickoff) in three straight seasons.
» Among active 2020 FBS receivers, he’s second in career receiving yards and third in career receptions. He’s also third in career all-purpose yards (3,725).
Definitely an odd case but I wish him well in the future. I'm not sure what Nebraska was unable to provide but obviously something.
Tough loss. I’m hoping he doesn’t end up in big 10 west
Wonder why it took him so long to enter the transfer portal? it was obvious when he left that he wasn't returning to Nebraska...in spite of what Frost said at the time.
Be curious if he joins gophers. I wish him all the best.
i say the over/under on the number of days he announces that he is going to "row the boat" at U Of M is 3 days.
Bring it on PJ, can't wait until you arrive in Lincoln this fall.
I wish him all the luck in the world, but if the rumors I've heard are true he and we are better off parted. Not a bad kid, and a decent receiver, but if he isn't all-in then he needs to be all-out.
GBR!!!
I think we have heard some of the same whispers/rumors Lloyd...I agree, if JD wasn't on board with things perhaps both he and Nebraska better off? I wish him well. I will ask again though...why did it take so long for him to enter the portal?
I didn't want to believe the source that told some of the 'issues' with JD...I really doubted any of it was true. Then, maybe 2 or 3 days later it was announced he went home and would not be participating in spring ball. At that point JD leaving was inevitable.
