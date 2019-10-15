...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 27.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
From left: Padraic O' Kane of Irish American Events, Anthony Travel CEO John Anthony, Husker football coach Scott Frost, Athletic Director Bill Moos and Chancellor Ronnie Green pose for a photo after the official announcement of Nebraska's game in Ireland in 2021.
LINCOLN — There might have been 50 people in the Big Ten meeting. But John Anthony, as he pitched the potential of a league team playing a game in Ireland, only had eyes for Bill Moos, the athletic director who represented the team he wanted most.
Nebraska.
“The beauty of the ball,” Anthony said of the Huskers.
His company, Anthony Travel, partners with NU for its road game trips, and Anthony represents Irish American Events Limited, which is instrumental in finding teams for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series.
“Nobody can match Nebraska fans with how you travel,” Anthony said.
NU’s fan support was the driving force behind the Huskers getting the invite for the 2021 slot of the five-game series. The game against Illinois was announced Monday. Nebraska fans, Anthony said, set a single-day record for sales “by a considerable margin.” He challenged them to set their sights on the 28,000 Notre Dame fans who made the trip to Dublin in 2012.
Moos expects NU to surpass that figure.
“We’ll turn that beautiful green country into Husker red,” Moos said.
He’s never been to Ireland, and neither has Scott Frost. When Moos was first approached about the trip in 2017, Frost wasn’t even Nebraska’s coach yet.
But Frost had the immediate impulse to say yes when he learned about the game, especially from an educational and cultural standpoint. He talked to one current Husker player — running back Dedrick Mills — and two current Husker coaches — Travis Fisher and Sean Beckton — who have been a part of games in Ireland. All three raved about it.
“It’s going to be a special week for us,” said Frost, who wants to see as much of the country as he can, play a round of golf and get the team as much time in Ireland as possible.
Nebraska will begin training camp a week early in 2021 to accommodate the Week Zero game, then use the regular opening week of the season as a bye.
The five-game series is lucrative for Ireland. Padraic O’Kane of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic organizing committee said between 2020 and 2024, more than 120,000 Americans will make the trip for the series and spend a quarter-billion Euros.
The key to landing Nebraska, Anthony said, was finding a team willing to give up a home game. Anthony wouldn’t ask NU to do so. Husker home games are so financially lucrative, Anthony said, that Aer Lingus could never compensate the Huskers enough to make them whole from the loss of a home date.
So before NU was even approached, Anthony locked in Illinois, whose athletic director, Josh Whitman, is a “smart guy” who gets the advantage of the Illini making the trip, Anthony said. Whitman didn’t want to play a Big Ten East team there, so they focused on the Big Ten West.
Whitman’s first choice? Well, it wasn’t Nebraska. But Anthony knew Illinois had to be paired with a team that would travel exceedingly well.
“We eventually got back to Nebraska,” Anthony said.
Nebraska fans topple the goal posts following the Huskers' 24-7 home victory over No. 2 and 3 ranked Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29, 1994. It was the eighth time in Memorial Stadium history that the posts were torn down. The Huskers (9-0) dominated the first half while taking a 17-0 lead and holding a 234 to 89 edge in total yards. Nebraska defeated Colorado 24-7.
Nebraska running back Ahman Green is consoled by an unidentified husker fan after Nebraska was upset by Arizona State University on Saturday night, Sept. 21, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. ASU defeated Nebraska 19-0.
Nebraska fans Brian Bumann and Nancy Brewer of Spencer, Iowa, enjoy a moment in the rain as they watched Saturday's Nebraska Cornhuskers Football vs. Iowa State game in Ames, Iowa. It was the first time since the last Spring Game that the boyfriend and girlfriend have seen their Huskers play. Nebraska defeated ISU 49-14.
Cindy Swigart of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, adds a Husker flag to her tailgate party on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 30, 1996, outside of ProPlayer Stadium. The University of Nebraska playied Virgina Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1996. Nebraska defeated Virgina Tech 41-21 .
Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, center, signs a football for fan Eric Stratton of Columbia, Maryland, as his wife Nancy looks on shortly before the team departed from the Lincoln, Nebraska, airport, for Miami, Florida. Stratton, a 1985 NU graduate, was in Lincoln for the holidays. Osborne and the Huskers were headed to Miami to play in the Orange Bowl. It would be Osborne's final game as head coach. Nebraska defeated Tennessee 42-17 to win a share of the national title.
Fans at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha, Nebraska, celebrate after the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Jan. 2, 1998. The second-ranked Huskers manhandled third-ranked Tennessee 42-17 to complete a 13-0 season and earn a a share of the national championship.
Nebraska fans Tom Poeue, left, and Mike Novak, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, cheer on the Huskers on Monday night, Aug. 29, 1983, during the Kick-off Classic, featuring the Huskers and Penn State, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nebraska defeated Penn State 44-6.
Disappointed Nebraska cheerleaders take in the moment after Nebraska lost in the 1984 Orange Bowl to the University of Miami on Monday, Jan. 2, 1984, in Miami, Florida. Nebraska failed on a two-point conversion attempt with 48 seconds left that would have won the game and the national championship. A successful kick would have tied the score. Miami's Ken Calhoun broke up the conversion pass from quarterback Turner Gill to I-back Jeff Smith, leaving the inspired Hurricanes with a 31-30 upset victory over the top-ranked Cornhuskers. "We were trying to win the game, " Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne said. "I don't think you go for a tie in that case. You try to win the game. We wanted an undefeated season and a clear-cut national championship."
Nebraska football coach Frank Solich signs a T-shirt for Special Olympic athlete Caleb Crippen, 13, of Hickman, Nebraska, during Media Day at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2000. Solich was fired on Saturday night, Nov. 29, 2003, after winning more than 75 percent of his games over six seasons. Solich took over after Tom Osborne retired after the 1997 season. Solich was 42-9 in his first four seasons. He was Big 12 coach of the year in 1999 and 2001, won the 1999 conference title and his team played for the national championship after the 2001 season.
Amanda & Jeremy Stutzman of David City, Nebraska, wait with other Huskers fans outside of the Rose Bowl before the game on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002, in Pasadena, California. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Huskers 37â€“14 to win their fifth national title.
Fans hold up placards in the east stands to celebrate Nebraska's 250th consecutive sellout on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002, as the Nebraska played Utah State in a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002 ,in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Utah State 44-13.
Seats were plentiful and fans sparse at the Independence Bowl on Friday Dec. 27, 2002, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played Ole Miss in the Independence Bowl. Ole Miss defeated Nebraska 27-23. The Huskers sealed their first non-winning season in 41 years on Friday night. The Huskers ended their season with a record of 7-7.
Bill Callahan meets the fans at the kickoff of the Husker Nation Tour at the First National Bank plaza in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, June 25, 2004. It gave fans a chance to see, hear, ask questions and get Callahan's autograph.
From left: Steve Thelen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Matt Keyes and Jeff Gunn, both of Omaha, Nebraska, finally had plenty to cheer about following the first blocked punt on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2004, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, as the Huskers took on Missouri. Nebraska defeated Missouri 24-3.
Husker fan Kevin Wulf of Superior, Nebraska, gets a close up view of pregame warmups as Nebraska played Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2005. Nebraska defeated Wake Forest 31-3.
Husker fans embrace Terrence Nunn after his long first quarter touchdown at the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team against the Michigan Wolverines at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, December 28, 2005. Nebraska defeated Michigan 32-28.
Husker fans hope for revenge after losing to Kansas 40-15 in 2005. Nebraska played Kansas in a Big 12 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska got their revenge and defeated Kansas 39-32.
Marilyn Beebe of Lincoln, Nebraska, watches the end of regulation time during the Nebraska vs. Kansas football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Lincoln. Kansas rallied to force overtime, but Nebraska prevailed with a 39-32 win. Beebe said the game was little more tense then she liked.
Retro dressed fans with a retro sign from left: Matt Thkemeier, Ben Grabenstein, both of Omaha, Nebraska, Adam Grabenstein of Eustis, Nebraska, Chris Kramer of Omaha and Bob Floth of Snickley, Nebraska, cheer on the Nebraska football team. Nebraska played Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2006. Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 21-7.
With victory in the bag, Husker Glenn Patterson shoots pictures of fans behind Nebraska's bench with a tiny camera in the fourth quarter of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 1969. The Huskers took on Georgia in the bowl and defeated the Bulldogs 45-6.
Wait, that's not everyday of the year! Sorry, we only included the days Nebraska football has played. NU an all-time record of 0-0 on every unlisted day. But, if you enjoy all things Husker football, follow @HuskerHistory on Twitter.
A fan sends a message from the stands as Nebraska played Oklahoma State University in Big 12 college football action on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14.
The exodus for the halftime concessions began early in the second quarter as a fan signed his displeasure during the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State football game on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14. It was coach Bill Callahan's fourth season as coach. In 2007, Callahan finished with a 5-7 record.
University of Kansas student Andrew Claassen, left center, taunts University of Nebraska fan Adam Loecker after Kansas went up 48-21 in the second quarter during the Nebraska Cornhuskers' football game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, Nov. 2, 2007. Claassen and Loecker are friends from high school in McPherson, Kansas. Loecker said he was not surprised by the Nebraska performance in the first half. Kansas defeated Nebraska 76-39.
Mick Wiater of Papillion, Nebraska, enjoys pre-game festivities as the Nebraska Cornhuskers prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2009, in Jacksonville, Florida. Nebraska defeated Clemson 26-21.
Larry the Cable Guy, aka Pawnee City, Nebraska, native Dan Whitney, signs autographs for fans before the game. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on January 1, 2009. Nebraska defeated Clemson 26-21.
Nebraska fan Rose Crowley of Omaha, Nebraska, sports a hat she bought in 1982. She said she wears it to every homecoming game. Nebraska played Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55-0.
Nebraska fans fill Memorial Stadium during the 300th consecutive sell-out football game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55-0.
Nebraska fans from left: Steve Hernandez, Brett Kay, Brett Gotch and Calvin Kramper of South Sioux City, Nebraska, cheer for the Huskers dressed as the band KISS against Baylor at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009. Nebraska defeated Baylor 20-10.
Husker fan Ron Freiburger, left, celebrates as his good friend and Oklahoma fan Jack Land shows disappointment in the Sooners. Land grew up in Oklahoma while Freiburger grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. The two friends now live in Los Angeles, California. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers took on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma 10-3.
University of Nebraska cheerleader Kim Huhmann leaps into the air for a photo near the San Diego Bay before performing in a battle of the bands pep rally at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009. The Husker football team was in San Diego to play Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. The Huskers defeated Arizona 33-0.
Nick Schwenck, 13, of Phoenix, Arizona, center, stands with his father Tim Schwenck, right, outside of Qualcomm Stadium before the start of the Holiday Bowl, in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009. Tim Schwenck is originally from Ashland, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Arizona in the Holiday Bowl 33-0 for win.
Eli Spencer, 11, from Denver, Colorado, shows his Blackshirt crossbones. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 30, 2010. Nebraska defeated Missouri 31-17.
Nebraska seniors from left: Tyler Legate, Austin Jones, Jim Ebke and Lance Thorell take the field ahead of the rest of the team on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, before playing Tennessee Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers defeated Tennessee Chattanooga 40-7.
As a dental student and a Huskers super fan Paul Favela keeps busy and studies his anatomy homework before the Ohio State game outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011. Nebraska defeated Ohio State 34-27.
Brothers Don Drozd , left, and Andy Drozd, both of Columbus, Nebraska, cheer on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska palyed Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 6, 1984, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma State 17-3.
The goal posts come down as Nebraska fans scale them on Friday, Nov. 26, 1982, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, following the Husker's win over Oklahoma. Nebraska was a 28-24 winner, the Big Eight Conference champion for the second year in a row and headed for the Orange Bowl again.
From left: Nebraska fans Diana Bolton, Mary Edwards, and Marilyn and Al Vyhnalef watch the Cornhusker's 31-7 victory over Colorado in the rain on Saturday, Oct. 30, 1971, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Usher Carissa Kay Moorer of Fairbury, Nebraska, keeps under wraps but maintains her spirit as fan Patrick Collins of Omaha, Nebraska, cheers Nebraska's second touchdown during a football game against Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 28, 1985. Nebraska defeated Oregon 63-0. The Huskers finished the 1985 season 9-3.
A fan sports a tattoo of Nebraska quarterback Taylor Martinez and young Jack Hoffman. Football fans meet the Nebraska Huskers during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. A friendship between Burkhead, then a Nebraska running back, and Jack led to a moment at the Cornhuskers' Red-White game that made the youngster an overnight celebrity. His 69-yard touchdown run electrified Memorial Stadium and brought awareness nationally to pediatric brain cancer, with which Jack was diagnosed in May 2011 at age 5.
Joelle Freed of Omaha, Nebraska, cries as she and her grandmother Kathy Freed of Bellevue, Nebraska, left, meet NU quarterback Taylor Martinez with a life-sized cutout in his likeness. Joelle Freed said her family gave her the cutout for Christmas and admitted that she's more of a fan of Martinez than of Nebraska football. Football fans met the Nebraska Huskers during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013.
Nebraska corner back Ciante Evans (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Jessica Klein of Lincoln in the first quarter. Evans scored after intercepting Southern Mississippi quarterback Allan Bridgford. On the left is Husker defensive end Randy Gregory (44). Nebraska played Southern Mississippi in a football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. Nebraska defeated Southern Miss 56-13.
Cory Kruse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, dresses as Batman for the football game. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 14, 2013. Nebraska lost to UCLA 41-21.
Kristen Houska of Lincoln, Nebraska, enjoys the first rays of sun while tailgating with friends and family before the Nebraska Huskers play the Minnesota Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. Houska said that she and her Nebraskan companions came up for a weekend of football and Mall of America. Nebraska lost to Minnesota 34-23.
Nebraska fan James Ellis cheers on the Huskers as they leave the field following their 27-24 win over Northwestern. Nebraska played Northwestern in a football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013.
Nebraska fans such as Mark Leffler, center, yelled down to the field from the stands after they disagreed with a play called by officials in the second quarter as the Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
Nebraska fans greet the Huskers before they take the field against Michigan State. The Nebraska Huskers play the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
Nebraska fan James Leffler sits in the stands as the Huskers played the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. With ticket stubs in his hat dating from as far back as 1965, Leffler said he has attended every game since then and is a huge fan of the Nebraska Huskers. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
Nebraska fans take cover before the start of the Gator Bowl. The Huskers played the Georgia Bulldogs in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014. The Huskers defeated Georgia 24-19.
Husker football coach Bo Pelini signs autographs at the Big Red Express' first stop on Saturday, June 28, 2014, in Columbus, Nebraska. The 16-car train left with University of Nebraska athletic department coaches and officials from Omaha, Nebraska, and made its way to North Platte, Nebraska.
From left: Husker fans Jay Kleymann, Andy Gradioville and Michelle Turner watch the Orange Bowl at the Candle Light Lounge at 50th and Grover Streets on Sunday, Jan. 1, 1995. The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Miami Hurricanes 24-17.
Nebraska fans celebrate after Husker wide receiver Kenny Bell scored a touchdown against Miami in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31.
Anna Weigandt, left, of Kokomo, Ind., uses a beer funnel to drink a beer as Jeff Bedwell, of Chicago, gives two thumbs up during tailgating festivities. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a college football game against Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. Nebraska defeated Northwestern 38-17.
Abby Miller, an Nebraska Scarlet, waits to see if the officials would add a second on the clock for a final play. They did, but the Huskers fell short and lost, 45-42. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the USC Trojans at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, on Dec. 27, 2014, for the Holiday Bowl.
Husker fan John MacDonald watches as NU is unable to score on the last second play of the fourth quarter. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014. Nebraska lost to USC 45-42.
Nebraska football player Dana Brinson signs autographs in this undated photo. Brinson joined the Huskers in 1985 after earning a scholarship at the wingback position. At 5'9" and 170 pounds, Brinson came to Nebraska after playing previously at Valdosta, Georgia. He is from Valdosta.
Through thick and thin, Husker fans have been there for all of the wins, losses and coaches.
1 of 95
Nebraska fans topple the goal posts following the Huskers' 24-7 home victory over No. 2 and 3 ranked Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29, 1994. It was the eighth time in Memorial Stadium history that the posts were torn down. The Huskers (9-0) dominated the first half while taking a 17-0 lead and holding a 234 to 89 edge in total yards. Nebraska defeated Colorado 24-7.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska running back Ahman Green is consoled by an unidentified husker fan after Nebraska was upset by Arizona State University on Saturday night, Sept. 21, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. ASU defeated Nebraska 19-0.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans Brian Bumann and Nancy Brewer of Spencer, Iowa, enjoy a moment in the rain as they watched Saturday's Nebraska Cornhuskers Football vs. Iowa State game in Ames, Iowa. It was the first time since the last Spring Game that the boyfriend and girlfriend have seen their Huskers play. Nebraska defeated ISU 49-14.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERA
Cindy Swigart of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, adds a Husker flag to her tailgate party on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 30, 1996, outside of ProPlayer Stadium. The University of Nebraska playied Virgina Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1996. Nebraska defeated Virgina Tech 41-21 .
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, center, signs a football for fan Eric Stratton of Columbia, Maryland, as his wife Nancy looks on shortly before the team departed from the Lincoln, Nebraska, airport, for Miami, Florida. Stratton, a 1985 NU graduate, was in Lincoln for the holidays. Osborne and the Huskers were headed to Miami to play in the Orange Bowl. It would be Osborne's final game as head coach. Nebraska defeated Tennessee 42-17 to win a share of the national title.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERA
Fans at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha, Nebraska, celebrate after the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Jan. 2, 1998. The second-ranked Huskers manhandled third-ranked Tennessee 42-17 to complete a 13-0 season and earn a a share of the national championship.
JILL SAGERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans Tom Poeue, left, and Mike Novak, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, cheer on the Huskers on Monday night, Aug. 29, 1983, during the Kick-off Classic, featuring the Huskers and Penn State, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nebraska defeated Penn State 44-6.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
Disappointed Nebraska cheerleaders take in the moment after Nebraska lost in the 1984 Orange Bowl to the University of Miami on Monday, Jan. 2, 1984, in Miami, Florida. Nebraska failed on a two-point conversion attempt with 48 seconds left that would have won the game and the national championship. A successful kick would have tied the score. Miami's Ken Calhoun broke up the conversion pass from quarterback Turner Gill to I-back Jeff Smith, leaving the inspired Hurricanes with a 31-30 upset victory over the top-ranked Cornhuskers. "We were trying to win the game, " Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne said. "I don't think you go for a tie in that case. You try to win the game. We wanted an undefeated season and a clear-cut national championship."
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
Nebraska football coach Frank Solich signs a T-shirt for Special Olympic athlete Caleb Crippen, 13, of Hickman, Nebraska, during Media Day at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2000. Solich was fired on Saturday night, Nov. 29, 2003, after winning more than 75 percent of his games over six seasons. Solich took over after Tom Osborne retired after the 1997 season. Solich was 42-9 in his first four seasons. He was Big 12 coach of the year in 1999 and 2001, won the 1999 conference title and his team played for the national championship after the 2001 season.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERA
From left: Husker fans Jim Colburn, Dick Upah and Bill Sims watch a football scrimmage at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2002.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda & Jeremy Stutzman of David City, Nebraska, wait with other Huskers fans outside of the Rose Bowl before the game on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002, in Pasadena, California. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Huskers 37â€“14 to win their fifth national title.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans hold up placards in the east stands to celebrate Nebraska's 250th consecutive sellout on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002, as the Nebraska played Utah State in a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002 ,in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Utah State 44-13.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERLAD
Seats were plentiful and fans sparse at the Independence Bowl on Friday Dec. 27, 2002, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played Ole Miss in the Independence Bowl. Ole Miss defeated Nebraska 27-23. The Huskers sealed their first non-winning season in 41 years on Friday night. The Huskers ended their season with a record of 7-7.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Callahan meets the fans at the kickoff of the Husker Nation Tour at the First National Bank plaza in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, June 25, 2004. It gave fans a chance to see, hear, ask questions and get Callahan's autograph.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Steve Thelen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Matt Keyes and Jeff Gunn, both of Omaha, Nebraska, finally had plenty to cheer about following the first blocked punt on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2004, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, as the Huskers took on Missouri. Nebraska defeated Missouri 24-3.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fan Kevin Wulf of Superior, Nebraska, gets a close up view of pregame warmups as Nebraska played Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2005. Nebraska defeated Wake Forest 31-3.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
Husker fans embrace Terrence Nunn after his long first quarter touchdown at the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team against the Michigan Wolverines at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, December 28, 2005. Nebraska defeated Michigan 32-28.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans hope for revenge after losing to Kansas 40-15 in 2005. Nebraska played Kansas in a Big 12 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska got their revenge and defeated Kansas 39-32.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERA
Marilyn Beebe of Lincoln, Nebraska, watches the end of regulation time during the Nebraska vs. Kansas football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Lincoln. Kansas rallied to force overtime, but Nebraska prevailed with a 39-32 win. Beebe said the game was little more tense then she liked.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Retro dressed fans with a retro sign from left: Matt Thkemeier, Ben Grabenstein, both of Omaha, Nebraska, Adam Grabenstein of Eustis, Nebraska, Chris Kramer of Omaha and Bob Floth of Snickley, Nebraska, cheer on the Nebraska football team. Nebraska played Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2006. Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 21-7.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
With victory in the bag, Husker Glenn Patterson shoots pictures of fans behind Nebraska's bench with a tiny camera in the fourth quarter of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 1969. The Huskers took on Georgia in the bowl and defeated the Bulldogs 45-6.
TOM ALLAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wait, that's not everyday of the year! Sorry, we only included the days Nebraska football has played. NU an all-time record of 0-0 on every unlisted day. But, if you enjoy all things Husker football, follow @HuskerHistory on Twitter.
A Husker fan reacts as Nebraska plays Oklahoma State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan sends a message from the stands as Nebraska played Oklahoma State University in Big 12 college football action on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The exodus for the halftime concessions began early in the second quarter as a fan signed his displeasure during the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State football game on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14. It was coach Bill Callahan's fourth season as coach. In 2007, Callahan finished with a 5-7 record.
CRAIG CHANDLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Kansas student Andrew Claassen, left center, taunts University of Nebraska fan Adam Loecker after Kansas went up 48-21 in the second quarter during the Nebraska Cornhuskers' football game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, Nov. 2, 2007. Claassen and Loecker are friends from high school in McPherson, Kansas. Loecker said he was not surprised by the Nebraska performance in the first half. Kansas defeated Nebraska 76-39.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mick Wiater of Papillion, Nebraska, enjoys pre-game festivities as the Nebraska Cornhuskers prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2009, in Jacksonville, Florida. Nebraska defeated Clemson 26-21.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Larry the Cable Guy, aka Pawnee City, Nebraska, native Dan Whitney, signs autographs for fans before the game. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on January 1, 2009. Nebraska defeated Clemson 26-21.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football players Jim Anderson, left, and Jerry List autograph some footballs for Mark Rouse, 8, of Lincoln, Nebraska, during a Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1971, autograph session.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
Nebraska fan Rose Crowley of Omaha, Nebraska, sports a hat she bought in 1982. She said she wears it to every homecoming game. Nebraska played Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55-0.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans fill Memorial Stadium during the 300th consecutive sell-out football game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55-0.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans from left: Steve Hernandez, Brett Kay, Brett Gotch and Calvin Kramper of South Sioux City, Nebraska, cheer for the Huskers dressed as the band KISS against Baylor at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009. Nebraska defeated Baylor 20-10.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
Husker fan Ron Freiburger, left, celebrates as his good friend and Oklahoma fan Jack Land shows disappointment in the Sooners. Land grew up in Oklahoma while Freiburger grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. The two friends now live in Los Angeles, California. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers took on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma 10-3.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dann Leffler of West Point, Nebraska, wears his homemade ears of corn as Nebraska played Kansas at Kivisto Field in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009. Nebraska defeated Kansas 31-17.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska athletic director Tom Osborne visits with fans following the Huskers' 20-10 victory over Baylor at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
University of Nebraska cheerleader Kim Huhmann leaps into the air for a photo near the San Diego Bay before performing in a battle of the bands pep rally at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009. The Husker football team was in San Diego to play Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. The Huskers defeated Arizona 33-0.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick Schwenck, 13, of Phoenix, Arizona, center, stands with his father Tim Schwenck, right, outside of Qualcomm Stadium before the start of the Holiday Bowl, in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009. Tim Schwenck is originally from Ashland, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Arizona in the Holiday Bowl 33-0 for win.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the Huskers as they return to the locker room following warmups at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010. Nebraska defeated Washington 56-21.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
Eli Spencer, 11, from Denver, Colorado, shows his Blackshirt crossbones. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 30, 2010. Nebraska defeated Missouri 31-17.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska seniors from left: Tyler Legate, Austin Jones, Jim Ebke and Lance Thorell take the field ahead of the rest of the team on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, before playing Tennessee Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers defeated Tennessee Chattanooga 40-7.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
As a dental student and a Huskers super fan Paul Favela keeps busy and studies his anatomy homework before the Ohio State game outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011. Nebraska defeated Ohio State 34-27.
CHRIS DORWART/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer for the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 1978, in Lincoln, Nebraska, during a football game against Hawaii. Nebraska defeated Hawaii 56-10.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
Brothers Don Drozd , left, and Andy Drozd, both of Columbus, Nebraska, cheer on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska palyed Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 6, 1984, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma State 17-3.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
Nebraska fan Mike McCann was full of emotion as the Huskers took on Alabama in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 1977, at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers defeated Alabama 31-24.
Fans tear down the goal posts following Nebraska's 52-7 win over Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 31, 1992, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers finished the season at 9-3.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The goal posts come down as Nebraska fans scale them on Friday, Nov. 26, 1982, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, following the Husker's win over Oklahoma. Nebraska was a 28-24 winner, the Big Eight Conference champion for the second year in a row and headed for the Orange Bowl again.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska fans Diana Bolton, Mary Edwards, and Marilyn and Al Vyhnalef watch the Cornhusker's 31-7 victory over Colorado in the rain on Saturday, Oct. 30, 1971, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
Usher Carissa Kay Moorer of Fairbury, Nebraska, keeps under wraps but maintains her spirit as fan Patrick Collins of Omaha, Nebraska, cheers Nebraska's second touchdown during a football game against Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 28, 1985. Nebraska defeated Oregon 63-0. The Huskers finished the 1985 season 9-3.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan sports a tattoo of Nebraska quarterback Taylor Martinez and young Jack Hoffman. Football fans meet the Nebraska Huskers during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. A friendship between Burkhead, then a Nebraska running back, and Jack led to a moment at the Cornhuskers' Red-White game that made the youngster an overnight celebrity. His 69-yard touchdown run electrified Memorial Stadium and brought awareness nationally to pediatric brain cancer, with which Jack was diagnosed in May 2011 at age 5.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joelle Freed of Omaha, Nebraska, cries as she and her grandmother Kathy Freed of Bellevue, Nebraska, left, meet NU quarterback Taylor Martinez with a life-sized cutout in his likeness. Joelle Freed said her family gave her the cutout for Christmas and admitted that she's more of a fan of Martinez than of Nebraska football. Football fans met the Nebraska Huskers during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska corner back Ciante Evans (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Jessica Klein of Lincoln in the first quarter. Evans scored after intercepting Southern Mississippi quarterback Allan Bridgford. On the left is Husker defensive end Randy Gregory (44). Nebraska played Southern Mississippi in a football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. Nebraska defeated Southern Miss 56-13.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cory Kruse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, dresses as Batman for the football game. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 14, 2013. Nebraska lost to UCLA 41-21.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kristen Houska of Lincoln, Nebraska, enjoys the first rays of sun while tailgating with friends and family before the Nebraska Huskers play the Minnesota Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. Houska said that she and her Nebraskan companions came up for a weekend of football and Mall of America. Nebraska lost to Minnesota 34-23.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan James Ellis cheers on the Huskers as they leave the field following their 27-24 win over Northwestern. Nebraska played Northwestern in a football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans such as Mark Leffler, center, yelled down to the field from the stands after they disagreed with a play called by officials in the second quarter as the Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans greet the Huskers before they take the field against Michigan State. The Nebraska Huskers play the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan James Leffler sits in the stands as the Huskers played the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. With ticket stubs in his hat dating from as far back as 1965, Leffler said he has attended every game since then and is a huge fan of the Nebraska Huskers. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans take cover before the start of the Gator Bowl. The Huskers played the Georgia Bulldogs in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014. The Huskers defeated Georgia 24-19.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker football coach Bo Pelini signs autographs at the Big Red Express' first stop on Saturday, June 28, 2014, in Columbus, Nebraska. The 16-car train left with University of Nebraska athletic department coaches and officials from Omaha, Nebraska, and made its way to North Platte, Nebraska.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dan Schneiss, left, and Jim McFarland are swamped with fans on the field after the Cornhuskers beat the Kansas State Wildcats 10-7 on November 15, 1969, in Manhattan, Kansas.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
Nebraska wide receiver Kenny Bell smiles at fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium during Husker Fan Day on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Sue Gardner shows off her football bling. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on August 30, 2014.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Husker fans Jay Kleymann, Andy Gradioville and Michelle Turner watch the Orange Bowl at the Candle Light Lounge at 50th and Grover Streets on Sunday, Jan. 1, 1995. The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Miami Hurricanes 24-17.
ED RATH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans celebrate after Husker wide receiver Kenny Bell scored a touchdown against Miami in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
Anna Weigandt, left, of Kokomo, Ind., uses a beer funnel to drink a beer as Jeff Bedwell, of Chicago, gives two thumbs up during tailgating festivities. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a college football game against Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. Nebraska defeated Northwestern 38-17.