At the outset of Nebraska's spring practices, quarterback Adrian Martinez remains the No. 1 guy — even as coach Scott Frost said he'll be a "little limited" after offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.
"Adrian's starting out ... he's our quarterback," Frost said.
Backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey will get snaps with the No. 1 offense, and Frost said there will be a genuine competition. If McCaffrey doesn't win it, Frost said there could be a "conversation" come fall about whether he can help a depleted wide receiver group.
Frost said Martinez "seems like he's in a really good place."
"He cares as much as anybody on our team," Frost said. Martinez and the other quarterbacks did a good job of "attacking" the opening practice, Frost said.
» Frost said he didn't want to "burden" outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson with the special teams coordinator role, so he hired special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge to handle the Xs and Os, which takes work off the plate of the assistant coaches. Frost said the assistants will still work with special teams, as Rutledge can't coach the team during game days.
"Special teams cost us three or four games last year," Frost said.
Special teams was an emphasis on day one of camp and Frost liked the team buy-in. NU needs better effort on special teams, Frost said, and the Huskers need a kickoff specialist who can "drive" a kickoff into the end zone. Nebraska lacked that in 2019 as Wisconsin and Iowa returned kickoffs for touchdowns as a result.
» Frost said new offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick has helped immediately with NU's offensive organization — how the coaches script plays, how many reps were taken in a given play — and that's resulted in a faster, higher-tempo workout than NU had last spring.
"He's got his work cut out for him," Frost said of Lubick. Frost trusts Lubick will get it done.
» Newcomers Jordon Riley and Alante Brown were both mentioned by Frost as players who could made an immediate impact.
» Frost is "backing off" JD Spielman right now as he takes a personal break away from the program, but NU will be "keeping tabs" on Spielman's progress.
» Frost joked that he was afraid to say the first practice was good out of concern that media and fans would perceive it to be better than it was.
"We've got a long way to go," Frost said.
Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks
Ryan Held, running backs and recruiting coordinator
Greg Austin, offensive line and run game coordinator
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana, 7:15 p.m. (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.