The Nebraska football spring game is officially canceled for 2020, a NU spokesman confirmed Tuesday evening, finalizing what Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos had largely suggested in his Monday evening comments on Husker Sports Network.

"The spring game is not going to be on the 18th of April and most probably will not occur at all," Moos said Monday, leaving the door open a crack for the game to be rescheduled after measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have been reduced. "I hate to say that — we've got so many fans that that's their only opportunity to the see the Huskers but we've also been drawing close to 90,000 fans for a spring game and that's far more than is being allowed or recommended by a variety of sources."

A later recap Moos’ chat on Huskers.com said the event was canceled, and a Tuesday afternoon post on the website said the same, offering refunds for fans who’d purchased tickets. A spokesman confirmed the game is canceled.

Nebraska hopes to recoup at least some of its 13 remaining spring practices sometime in May or June.

