LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters — who doubles as NU's receivers coach — hasn't necessarily gushed with praise this season over his position group. NU has struggled to put four consistent receivers on the field, and one of Walters' top performers, Wan'Dale Robinson, has been borrowed by the Nebraska running backs room.
But senior Kanawai Noa — the graduate transfer from California — has had a good season, Walters said, despite modest statistics of 17 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
"He really reminds me of Stanley (Morgan) last year" Walters said of Noa, whose stats don't match up to Morgan's 1,000-yard senior season. "Every time he steps on the field he has that enthusiasm, that excitement, he’s been doing a great job, running great routes, he’s been getting better each week. There’s times this season where maybe the quarterback didn’t see him or didn’t have time. They just haven’t connected, but we love what he’s brought on and off the field."
Walters said NU's receivers have improved as the season has progressed at giving Husker quarterbacks a more "accurate picture" of where the routes should be.
"There can't be any gray area," Walters said. "...We're getting there. Kanawai, he's a guy the quarterback has confidence in, JD (Spielman) obviously, now he needs to get confident in Mike Williams, some of the other guys — Jaron Woodyard — so, that, when he hits his step, he knows where we're going to be."
Nebraska's opponent Saturday, Maryland, has one of the worst pass defenses in college, allowing 268.7 yards per game, a 64.6% completion rate and very little resistance in the pass rush.
Walters is wary, though.
"They've given up a lot of points but if you look at, man for man, they're very talented," Walters said. "They've got good size, good length, secondary, they run around, they're going to get up in your face and press and make it difficult to get off the line of scrimmage. So it doesn't look like a team that's given up as many points as they have, because they're very athletic."
Nebraska can't beat itself with penalties and turnovers, and should be ready "for a fight" against a Maryland team that's had a week off to rest.
"We're going to get their best shot," Walters said.
More quick hits from practice:
» Robinson left the field without pads on, with his jersey over a hooded sweatshirt, much like last week.
» NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Nebraska is not going to define whether freshman Chris Hickman — an Omaha Burke graduate — will be a receiver or tight end for the time being.
» Offensive line coach Greg Austin praised the continued development of left guard Trent Hixson, who has practiced and played well, Austin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.