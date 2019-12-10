Scott Frost

Nebraska coach Scott Frost's contract runs through 2026. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Scott Frost's two-year contract extension with Nebraska, which was announced in November, became official this week. 

NU released the addendum to Frost's contract on Tuesday. Frost signed it Sunday and NU Athletic Director Bill Moos signed it Monday. 

Frost's contract now runs through Dec. 31, 2026. His base salary remained at $5 million, although the university reserves the right to pay him more money without a written amendment. 

Should NU terminate Frost's employment, it would owe him $5 million per year for any remaining years on the contract through 2024, and $2.5 million each for 2025 and 2026. As of this moment, the buyout is roughly $30 million. 

"We’re in it for the long haul in building a program,” Moos said Nov. 16, when the extension was announced before a loss to Wisconsin. “And it’s going to take several years. I’ve said that all along. Scott knows it. We’re all working very hard." 

NU is building a $155 million football facility set to open in 2022. Moos said in a December interview Nebraska may not fully get back on its feet until year four or five of the Frost era. 

Photos: Nebraska football coaching history

1 of 33

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription