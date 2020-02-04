Nebraska kicker Dylan Jorgensen enters transfer portal

Dylan Jorgensen, a Lincoln Southwest grad, made four extra points and had a field goal blocked in two games this season.

Nebraska kicker Dylan Jorgensen announced on Tuesday he was entering the transfer portal.

Jorgensen, who announced his decision on Twitter, made four extra points and had a field goal blocked in two games this season. The freshman from Lincoln Southwest officially redshirted. 

Nebraska has added two walk-on kickers — one from high school, one from junior college — and returns starter Barret Pickering, who missed most of last season with a hip injury.

