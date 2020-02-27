Barret Pickering

Barret Pickering was one of six different Huskers to attempt a field goal in 2019 and one of four to handle kickoff duties.

Nebraska’s most experienced kicker from the past two seasons is no longer with the team.

Barret Pickering has left the football program, two sources close to the situation told The World-Herald. The native of Birmingham, Alabama, made 17 of 23 field goals and 50 of 51 extra points as a Husker.

The move leaves NU with four kickers on its roster. Three will be part of spring practices next month — former club soccer player Matt Waldoch, redshirt freshman Gabe Heins and junior-college transfer Chase Contreraz. Oklahoma native and walk-on Tyler Crawford will join the team this summer.

Pickering, who originally committed to Mike Riley in Nebraska’s 2018 class and stayed on through the transition to coach Scott Frost, finished strong as a freshman by making his last 10 field goals of the season. He appeared set to resume his duties last fall, so much so that the team selected him as its player representative in July to talk about its annual road-race event that helps raise awareness for pediatric brain cancer research.

"I just definitely feel like coming off of last year, we're 10 strides better," Pickering said that day. "We're definitely playing pretty good. I feel like it'll be a good year."

But an unspecified injury forced Pickering to miss the first seven games of the season. Upon his return, he hit on 3 of 5 field-goal tries and all 10 extra points. He also booted nine kickoffs, none of which went for touchbacks. In all, Pickering was one of six different Huskers to attempt a field goal in 2019 and one of four to handle kickoff duties. He appeared in four games, which had left open the possibility of him redshirting last year.

Pickering spoke to reporters following his return against Indiana on Oct. 26, when he hit a 30-yarder but missed from 32. He declined to discuss his pain level and leg mobility that day, saying that performance should trump any excuse.

“I’m out there on the field,” Pickering said. “That’s all that matters. I should be out there just making kicks.”​

