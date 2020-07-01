There hasn't been an NCAA Football video game since 2014.

The franchise ended when former college players, including former Husker quarterback Sam Keller, sued the NCAA and EA Sports for improper use of their likenesses. In the end, the players ended up getting checks. The median payout was about $1,000, according to ESPN.

But 10 college programs will be playable as part of Madden 21. And Nebraska is one of them, according to a tweet from ESPN.

As part of the game's Face of the Franchise career mode, you can take a player from his high school days all the way to the pros.

Along the way, you can simulate his college career. As in Madden 20, you can choose from one of several schools and play two years with those schools. Nebraska and Michigan State are new additions to that mode in Madden 21.

Along with the Huskers and the Spartans, the 10 programs include Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC.

Madden 21 will be released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Aug. 28.

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

