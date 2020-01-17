Matt Lubick

Matt Lubick will be Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Just hours after parting ways with its former offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Troy Walters, Nebraska announced the hiring of his replacement — a football lifer who knows Frost well.

Matt Lubick, who coached with Frost for three seasons at Oregon, was announced as Walters’ successor Friday evening, capping a wild day in NU’s coaching world.

“Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching staff,” Frost said Friday evening in a statement. “I have always wanted to work with Matt again since our days at Oregon together.  He is the only person I considered for this position.

“Matt has an innovative offensive mind, provides a veteran presence on our staff and brings a proven track record of success at the Power Five level.  Matt and I developed a great relationship working together previously, and I look forward to adding his expertise to our offensive staff.”

Said Lubick: “I am humbled to have the opportunity to be part of Nebraska Football,” Lubick said. “Growing up I was in awe of Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney’s unmatched run of success. It is a special situation for me to be reunited with an elite staff and Coach Frost who is the best in the business. The University of Nebraska is a world-class institution with the best fan base in college football.”

Matt Lubick spent the last year out of football after taking a high-level job at a Fort Collins, Colorado, credit union near Colorado State University, where Lubick once worked and where Lubick's dad, Sonny, was the Rams' head coach for 15 seasons.

Lubick and Frost are close friends and talk often. Lubick even did some consulting work for NU last season, according to a source, which is a common practice among high-level football programs.

He has a long resume of having coached receivers at various schools — including San Jose State, Colorado State and Duke – before taking a passing game coordinator and wide receivers job at Oregon when Frost took the offensive coordinator job in 2013. He spent three years in that role before becoming UO’s offensive coordinator in 2016. He went to Washington in 2017 and coached there for two seasons before taking the credit union job.

