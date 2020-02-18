THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Rutledge had worked for two seasons as a special teams analyst at Auburn. Prior to that, he’d worked at Missouri and Memphis in similar roles. His bio has been removed from Auburn’s website.
According to a source, Nebraska isn't done hiring off-the-field personnel for its 2020 staff. A look at NU's 2020 coaching staff lists only a single analyst — Rutledge — and zero graduate assistants. NU is expected to have a full complement of those staff members, but all positions have not been filled or decided yet.
Auburn had the nation’s No. 36 most efficient special teams last season, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. In 2018, Auburn ranked 37th. Although the Tigers officially have a special teams coordinator in Larry Porter, he also coaches running backs and tight ends and serves as Auburn’s top recruiter, so Rutledge had considerable influence over the special teams operation.
The 2016 Missouri special teams ranked 37th nationally. In 2017, Mizzou struggled, finishing 107th.
All of those showings, however, are better than Nebraska’s hideous 120th-ranked performance in 2019, when the Huskers had six different kickers attempting field goals and gave up two costly kickoff returns for touchdowns in the Wisconsin and Iowa games. NU’s special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019, Jovan Dewitt, has taken a similar role at North Carolina.
The Huskers interviewed Rutledge and other candidates for the job in January. One leading contender for the role, Kansas State’s Sean Snyder, was believed to be a frontrunner until he took a full-time position at USC.
Nebraska’s special teams will be undergoing an overhaul in 2020 with a new long snapper (Camden Witucki) and new full-time punter William Przystup. Two new kickers — walk-ons Chase Contreraz and Tyler Crawford — join returnees Barret Pickering, Matt Waldoch and Gabe Heins at kicker. NU’s kick return game remains unresolved, as well. The Huskers’ 18.13 yards per kick return average ranked second-to-last in the Big Ten as seven different players returned kickoffs last season.
Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks
Ryan Held, running backs and recruiting coordinator
Greg Austin, offensive line and run game coordinator
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Feb. 24: at Illinois, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 27: Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.