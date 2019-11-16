Nebraska announces two-year contract extension for coach Scott Frost

LINCOLN — Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Saturday a two-year contract extension for Husker football coach Scott Frost.
Frost's seven-year, $35-million contract through 2024 will remain intact, with an extension through 2026.
“Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future. We are even more committed to that decision today," Green and Moos said in a joint statement.
“Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program. We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program.
“Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program. We are excited for the heights to which he will take Nebraska football and the tremendous impact he will have in the development of our student athletes.”
Frost, who is 8-13 in his first 21 games at Nebraska, believes the program is headed in the right direction.
“People see where this is going, and we’re not going to lose sight of that,” Frost said during Nebraska's bye week. “This group has done an unbelievable job getting this program turned — it’s certainly not happening as fast as I want it to — but we’re going to get it done. That’s why I’m here. We knew this thing wasn’t in great shape when we took over, and we knew we had a lot of things to fix. We’re in the process of doing that.”
“Recruiting, we’re doing a really good job, but we’ve got a lot of young players,” Moos said. “We need to be able to draw upon players who have been in the system two or three years who have been developed, and then they start to fill in the two-deep. You’d have Scott’s first and second recruiting classes evolving into junior and seniors.”
Scott Frost is congratulated by Aaron Taylor, No. 67, Eric Anderson, No. 70 and Josh Heskew, No. 59, after scoring the first touchdown of 1997 Big 12 championship game against Texas A&M. The Huskers won 54-15.
Scott Frost holds onto the football as he dives into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Missouri in 1997.
