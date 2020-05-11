The Nebraska football team didn't announce the addition of two defensive analysts to its staff, nor are Bill McGovern and Bobby Maffei listed among the Huskers coaches.
But, based on NU's staff directory, McGovern and Maffei are on staff with NU to supplement the work done by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and his assistants.
McGovern recently spent four seasons as an inside linebackers coach with the New York Giants, which also employed Mike Dawson, now the Huskers' outside linebackers coach, for one year. Dawson and McGovern worked together at Boston College and with the Philadelphia Eagles, as well. McGovern has never coached at a job west of Philadelphia — until now. McGovern coached two of the best linebackers in Boston College history in Luke Kuechly and Mark Herzlich.
Maffei worked at two different stops (Baylor and Temple) under coach Matt Rhule — who's now head coach of the NFL's Panthers — before serving one season as assistant at Richmond as special teams coordinator. He was a 2011 student assistant under then-coach Bo Pelini.
Nebraska's coaching page on the Huskers' website lists only one analyst — that's senior special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge — and zero graduate assistants. The staff directory lists Rutledge, McGovern, Maffei, senior offensive analyst Frank Verducci, offensive analysts Mike Cassano and Dustin Haines, offensive quality control analyst Steve Cooper, defensive quality control analyst Steve DeMeo, graduate assistants Demitre Brim and Tony Washington, Jr., football intern Colby Ellis and Development of Performance Quality Control analyst Sean Beckton, Jr.
The 2019 analysts who have moved on include defensive quality control Jack Cooper (Rhode Island defensive coordinator) special teams quality control analyst Zach Crespo (North Carolina special teams analysis), Ellis (moved to intern), and graduate assistant Ryan Feder (unknown). Director of On Campus Recruiting Jessica Stinger also left and is now Director of Recruiting at Colorado State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.