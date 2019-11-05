Nebraska's football and men's track teams on Tuesday night added a walk-on commit in Pierz (Minnesota) Healy Secondary High School's Matthias Algarin, who visited NU over the summer and has posted 22.5-second 200-meter dash and 23-foot long jump.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder had 305 total yards and three touchdowns in a state playoff win.
100% COMMITTED‼️🏈🏃🏽♂️💨 #GBR 🌽🔴⚪️@garypepin @coach_frost @coachwilhite @CoachWalters1 @CoachRHeld @SheldonHutchin8 @HuskerFBNation @NEB_Recruiting pic.twitter.com/oD7FV6Apx7— Matthias Algarin (@TripleJumpThias) November 6, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.