Nebraska's football and men's track teams on Tuesday night added a walk-on commit in Pierz (Minnesota) Healy Secondary High School's Matthias Algarin, who visited NU over the summer and has posted 22.5-second 200-meter dash and 23-foot long jump.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder had 305 total yards and three touchdowns in a state playoff win. 

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 walk-on class

The players in the 2020 class who have committed to walk on with the Huskers.

1 of 9

