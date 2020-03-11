As of Wednesday night, Nebraska's annual spring football game is still on, according to NU athletic director Bill Moos. The game is scheduled for April 18.
"Not canceled," Moos said via text to The World-Herald.
For the time being, the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus — there are now 10 cases in Nebraska — hadn't claimed one of college football's best-attended spring showcases.
Michigan and Ohio State, on the other hand, have already canceled their games, scheduled for April 11 and April 18, respectively. UM's even is more of an open practice and doesn't attract the same fanfare as some spring games, but Ohio State had 61,102 for its 2019 spring game. No comparison to Nebraska's 85,000-plus fans, but still good for top three in nation.
What's more, UM and OSU — bitter rivals on the gridiron — have already announced they'll suspend their on and off-campus recruiting operations, as well, until April 21. That means no Junior Days, no official or unofficial visitors to campus and no off-campus evaluations, which the NCAA is set to allow starting April 15.
It's a big step to restrict such operations, given the sped-up nature of recruiting calendar and the new December signing period.
The Big Ten — which announced on Wednesday that all remaining winter and spring competitions would be limited to media and immediate family attendance — has not announced a moratorium on recruiting. As of Wednesday night, no other schools have joined the Buckeyes and Wolverines in either canceling their spring game or suspending recruiting operations.
In a text, Moos said the Big Ten plan to severely limit fans attending league sporting competitions was discussed among conference athletic directors on Wednesday and later presented to university chancellors and presidents. The Big Ten announced its decision Wednesday evening.
The enforcement of such an edict appears straightforward. There will be a pass list, families, media and other essential personnel can be at the events. Nebraska's final outdoor track meet at Ed Weir Stadium and the rest of Will Bolt's first season as NU's baseball coach will take place in empty stadiums.
Will Husker baseball fans be refunded their season tickets? Will some teams even show up? Will the Big Ten — or one of its member schools — suspend its athletic schedule like the NBA did on Wednesday night? The minute one league athlete tests positive for the virus — a possibility that seems close to slam dunk — what then?
For now, Nebraska's spring game is on. Not canceled. And it's more than one month away, so perhaps the pandemic — which prompted President Trump on Wednesday night to announce severe travel restrictions from Europe for 30 days — has quieted down by mid-April. Perhaps it hasn't.
Either way, Michigan and Ohio State have already made their decisions.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana, 7:15 p.m. (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.