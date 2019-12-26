McKewon: Wisconsin's Rose Bowl struggles could continue as part of an unkind Big Ten bowl season

The Wisconsin program is a recognized leader in the Big Ten, but the Badgers have lost their past three Rose Bowls.

LINCOLN — Let’s not kid ourselves. There’s a whole lot of ugly for the Big Ten in the past half-century of the Rose Bowl.

Since the 1970 game — a 10-3 USC win over Michigan I couldn’t tell you a thing about — the Big Ten’s record is 14-31. You have the 1971 Rose Bowl to thank for Nebraska’s first national title — undefeated Ohio State lost to unheralded Stanford — and the rest of the 1970s was a success desert for the league, which won a single Rose Bowl, 1974, in the decade. The 1980s — kind of a low tide for the Big Ten as a whole — wasn’t much better.

But the 1990s? That was a golden era for Rose Bowl success. The Big Ten won six Granddaddies, including a national title in 1997 with Michigan. One year prior, Ohio State put a dagger in Arizona State’s national title hopes with a last-minute drive.

Wisconsin won Rose Bowls in 1994 and 1999 — beating UCLA both times — then clipped Stanford (and current Husker offensive coordinator Troy Walters) in the 2000 game. By the third win, then-coach Barry Alvarez was a legend and Badger football, as a power program, had been born.

But the Badgers have lost their past three Rose Bowls — all right in a row, 2010, 2011 and 2012. Since Wisconsin’s win in 2000, the Big Ten is 3-10 in the game. Ohio State owns two of those wins. The 2013 Michigan State team — an all-timer robbed of playing for a national title by rotten pass interference calls at Notre Dame — won the other.

Wisconsin faces a stiff test in Pac-12 champion Oregon. The Ducks, top to bottom, are the more tested team — the Big Ten has elite Ohio State, but (just watch) the Pac-12 was the deeper league in 2019 — and have the better quarterback in Justin Herbert. Most years, it’d be blasphemous to say it, but Oregon may have the better offensive line and defense, too; the Ducks gave up fewer yards per play than the Badgers.

Yet UW is the two-point favorite. My hunch is the Pac-12’s shoddy reputation — earned in previous years, perhaps not as much in 2019 — precedes it with the betting audience. I like Oregon, 38-28, as part of a bowl season that I don’t expect to be very kind to the Big Ten.

Why? The matchups are unkind. Michigan draws Alabama, which will be plenty motivated for a name opponent. Iowa gets a USC team where Clay Helton figures he’s coaching for his job every day. Auburn, if properly motivated, should handle Minnesota, which will be without its offensive coordinator, who jumped the boat for Penn State.

A look at the rest of the Big Ten games aside from the College Football Playoff, which will be previewed on Saturday:

Holiday Bowl

Iowa vs. USC

Dec. 27, 7 p.m., FS1

The Hawkeyes’ defense hasn’t faced many fast-paced spread passing offenses like USC this year, and the Trojans, maligned as their coach, Helton, might be, still has a gifted group of receivers. Good game here. Line: Iowa by 2

My pick: USC 24, Iowa 23

Cotton Bowl

Penn State vs. Memphis

Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN

When James Franklin has the better team — which is often — his track record of winning at Penn State has been good. The Nittany Lions, a preseason top five team next season, can use the Cotton Bowl as a springboard if it slows down Memphis’ dynamic offense. Line: Penn State by 7

My pick: Penn State 42, Memphis 28

Redbox Bowl

Illinois vs. California

Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Fox

Illinois mailed in its last two performances, and it won’t be surprising if the Illini struggle considerably against a tougher, faster team playing close to home. Line: California by 6½

My pick: California 24, Illinois 13

Citrus Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama

Jan. 1, Noon, ABC

The biggest game on New Year’s Day kicks off at noon. Expect a huge rating and a long, long, long day for the Wolverines’ offense, considering their offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, worked last year for Alabama. Don’t discount Nick Saban’s zeal for beating Michigan into the earth. Line: Alabama by 7

My pick: Alabama 38, Michigan 16

Gator Bowl

Indiana vs. Tennessee

Jan. 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

Hard game to read. Which Tennessee team shows up? How sharp will Kalen DeBoer — now Fresno State’s head coach — be calling plays for Indiana? Both teams won a lot of close games in 2019. Line: Tennessee by 1½

My pick: Tennessee 24, Indiana 21

Outback Bowl

Minnesota vs. Auburn

Jan. 1, Noon, ESPN

Hard to see the Gophers winning this one unless the Tigers, having beaten Alabama, are completely checked out on playing a Big Ten team. Minnesota will hit some big passes — that happens every game — but Auburn can counter with some haymakers of its own. Line: Auburn by 7

My pick: Auburn 35, Minnesota 27

Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Dec. 27, 2:20 p.m., ESPN

The Deacs throw the heck out of it — 37 times per game — so MSU’s secondary will be tested. The Spartans’ offense is always a test of its own imperfections. Line: Michigan State by 4

My pick: Wake Forest 19, Michigan State 17

