McKewon: Wisconsin's Rose Bowl struggles could continue as part of an unkind Big Ten bowl season

LINCOLN — Let’s not kid ourselves. There’s a whole lot of ugly for the Big Ten in the past half-century of the Rose Bowl.
Since the 1970 game — a 10-3 USC win over Michigan I couldn’t tell you a thing about — the Big Ten’s record is 14-31. You have the 1971 Rose Bowl to thank for Nebraska’s first national title — undefeated Ohio State lost to unheralded Stanford — and the rest of the 1970s was a success desert for the league, which won a single Rose Bowl, 1974, in the decade. The 1980s — kind of a low tide for the Big Ten as a whole — wasn’t much better.
But the 1990s? That was a golden era for Rose Bowl success. The Big Ten won six Granddaddies, including a national title in 1997 with Michigan. One year prior, Ohio State put a dagger in Arizona State’s national title hopes with a last-minute drive.
Wisconsin won Rose Bowls in 1994 and 1999 — beating UCLA both times — then clipped Stanford (and current Husker offensive coordinator Troy Walters) in the 2000 game. By the third win, then-coach Barry Alvarez was a legend and Badger football, as a power program, had been born.
Alvarez is now UW’s athletic director and the Wisconsin program is a recognized leader in its league.
But the Badgers have lost their past three Rose Bowls — all right in a row, 2010, 2011 and 2012. Since Wisconsin’s win in 2000, the Big Ten is 3-10 in the game. Ohio State owns two of those wins. The 2013 Michigan State team — an all-timer robbed of playing for a national title by rotten pass interference calls at Notre Dame — won the other.
Wisconsin faces a stiff test in Pac-12 champion Oregon. The Ducks, top to bottom, are the more tested team — the Big Ten has elite Ohio State, but (just watch) the Pac-12 was the deeper league in 2019 — and have the better quarterback in Justin Herbert. Most years, it’d be blasphemous to say it, but Oregon may have the better offensive line and defense, too; the Ducks gave up fewer yards per play than the Badgers.
Yet UW is the two-point favorite. My hunch is the Pac-12’s shoddy reputation — earned in previous years, perhaps not as much in 2019 — precedes it with the betting audience. I like Oregon, 38-28, as part of a bowl season that I don’t expect to be very kind to the Big Ten.
Why? The matchups are unkind. Michigan draws Alabama, which will be plenty motivated for a name opponent. Iowa gets a USC team where Clay Helton figures he’s coaching for his job every day. Auburn, if properly motivated, should handle Minnesota, which will be without its offensive coordinator, who jumped the boat for Penn State.
A look at the rest of the Big Ten games aside from the College Football Playoff, which will be previewed on Saturday:
Holiday Bowl
Iowa vs. USC
Dec. 27, 7 p.m., FS1
The Hawkeyes’ defense hasn’t faced many fast-paced spread passing offenses like USC this year, and the Trojans, maligned as their coach, Helton, might be, still has a gifted group of receivers. Good game here. Line: Iowa by 2
My pick: USC 24, Iowa 23
Cotton Bowl
Penn State vs. Memphis
Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN
When James Franklin has the better team — which is often — his track record of winning at Penn State has been good. The Nittany Lions, a preseason top five team next season, can use the Cotton Bowl as a springboard if it slows down Memphis’ dynamic offense. Line: Penn State by 7
My pick: Penn State 42, Memphis 28
Redbox Bowl
Illinois vs. California
Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Fox
Illinois mailed in its last two performances, and it won’t be surprising if the Illini struggle considerably against a tougher, faster team playing close to home. Line: California by 6½
My pick: California 24, Illinois 13
Citrus Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama
Jan. 1, Noon, ABC
The biggest game on New Year’s Day kicks off at noon. Expect a huge rating and a long, long, long day for the Wolverines’ offense, considering their offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, worked last year for Alabama. Don’t discount Nick Saban’s zeal for beating Michigan into the earth. Line: Alabama by 7
My pick: Alabama 38, Michigan 16
Gator Bowl
Indiana vs. Tennessee
Jan. 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
Hard game to read. Which Tennessee team shows up? How sharp will Kalen DeBoer — now Fresno State’s head coach — be calling plays for Indiana? Both teams won a lot of close games in 2019. Line: Tennessee by 1½
My pick: Tennessee 24, Indiana 21
Outback Bowl
Minnesota vs. Auburn
Jan. 1, Noon, ESPN
Hard to see the Gophers winning this one unless the Tigers, having beaten Alabama, are completely checked out on playing a Big Ten team. Minnesota will hit some big passes — that happens every game — but Auburn can counter with some haymakers of its own. Line: Auburn by 7
My pick: Auburn 35, Minnesota 27
Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
Dec. 27, 2:20 p.m., ESPN
The Deacs throw the heck out of it — 37 times per game — so MSU’s secondary will be tested. The Spartans’ offense is always a test of its own imperfections. Line: Michigan State by 4
Jan. 1, 1964:Nebraska defeated Auburn 13-7 in the Orange Bowl. "It was true what they said about Nebraska being a big, strong and resourceful football team," Miami Herald sports editor Jimmy Burns wrote after the game. "The Cornhuskers lived up to that reputation here."
Jan. 2, 1967:Alabama defeated Nebraska 34-7 in the Sugar Bowl. It was the worst defeat suffered by Nebraska since Oklahoma topped Bob Devaney’s first Husker squad, 34-6, in 1962. Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich did set a then-NU passing record with 21 completions.
Dec. 20, 1969:Nebraska defeated Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl. "Nebraska's mean Cornhuskers kicked the Georgia Bulldog to death in the first quarter Saturday," then-World-Herald sports editor Wally Provost wrote. The Huskers had six interceptions and recovered two fumbles in the rout.
Jan. 1, 1973:Nebraska defeated Notre Dame 40-6 in the Orange Bowl. The win marked the final game in coach Bob Devaney's career. "A golden era in Cornhuskerdom ended late Monday night in the sauna bath-like heat of the Orange Bowl with the man who made it all possible riding high on the shoulders of his players," The World-Herald's Tom Allan wrote. "And riding even higher in the hearts of all Nebraskans."
Jan. 1, 1974:Nebraska knocked off Texas 19-3 in the Cotton Bowl. Steve Runty, who was playing his final game, waited through a redshirt season and three more years as a substitute before finally getting his chance in the second half against the Longhorns. The Huskers broke a 3-3 tie and outscored Texas 16-0 with Runty under center.
Dec. 26, 1975:Arizona State defeated Nebraska 17-14 in the Fiesta Bowl. Dan Kush, son of ASU coach Frank Kush, was given playing time after his mom "threatened" the coach. It worked, as the kicker connected on three field goals, including the game-winner from 29-yards out with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dec. 30, 1976:Nebraska defeated Texas Tech 27-24 in the Astro-Blue Bonnet Bowl. Husker defensive lineman Ron Pruitt stripped the ball from Red Raider quarterback Rodney Allison in the closing seconds, and Reg Gast recovered to clinch the NU victory.
Jan. 1, 1982:Clemson defeated Nebraska 22-15 in the Orange Bowl to claim the national championship. Roger Craig's 26-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter cut the Tigers' lead from 22-7, but NU couldn't finish the comeback.
Jan. 1, 1986:Nebraska lost to Michigan 27-23 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Huskers had more rushing yards (304-171), more passing yards (66-63), more return yards (20-3), more time of possession (32:01 to 27:59) and a better ratio of third-down conversions (7 of 17 to 4 of 14), but also had four turnovers to Michigan's none.
Jan. 1, 1988:Florida State topped Nebraska 31-28 in the Fiesta Bowl. Nebraska I-back Tyreese Knox’s fumble at the Florida State 3-yard line kept the Huskers from turning a 28-24 lead into an 11-point edge with 6:58 left in the game, and FSU quarterback Danny McManus finished a 97-yard, game-winning drive with a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
Jan. 1, 1995: Nebraska claimed the national championship with a 24-17 win over Miami in the Orange Bowl. Fullback Cory Schlesinger scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes. Miami had one last gasp, but Kareem Moss intercepted a pass to clinch the title for Nebraska.
Jan. 2, 1996: Nebraska claimed its second consecutive national championship by defeating Florida 62-24 in the Fiesta Bowl. Tommie Frazier ran 16 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 6 of 14 passes for 105 yards and another score.
