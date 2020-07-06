Do you want college football in the fall? Wear a mask. Anywhere, everywhere, even when it feels weird.
You’ve heard that a lot lately, from various corners of the state and nation. Gov. Pete Ricketts again said so Thursday afternoon.
The wear-a-mask admonition is related to transmission of the coronavirus, and there is data that backs up the argument that a mask will reduce the number of positive COVID-19 tests wherever they’re consistently worn — via mandate or choice.
You’re not required to believe that data and, judging by my Facebook and Twitter feeds, some don’t. You may also believe the quick rise in positive tests in many states — including Florida, Texas and California — isn’t as big of a deal because a growing number of those positives are among younger people and those healthy enough to live either asymptomatically or have symptoms so mild they feel like allergies or one “off” day. You may think the pandemic is overblown, that masks don’t do much of anything, that people who say you should wear a mask are being judgmental and nosy, that as hospitalization rates skyrocket in some states, death rates will remain flat, and so on.
I’m not here to argue with you. If the doctors, public health officials, hospital administrators, media and political leaders can’t convince you, I won’t try. Not like that, anyway.
But I will say this: If you don’t wear a mask and the COVID-19 cases keep rising, or even stay at an alarmingly high rate three weeks from now, there probably isn’t going to be any college football whether you or anyone else thinks it’s safe or not.
The leaders running our states, athletic conferences, universities and the sport at large won’t think it’s safe and they’ll shut it down. Those leaders believe the science. They are worried. And they are in charge.
Exhibit A — Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott last week to the San Jose Mercury-News:
“I still want to be cautiously optimistic, but if there’s no change in society’s response and behavior, which results in the quick flattening of the curve and a decrease in the spread of the virus, that would lead to a much more pessimistic view about our campuses being able to open and our ability to play college sports.”
Let me simplify that: Either Americans mask up and make Scott and other leaders feel better fast, or the sport is likely done for the fall.
I cover the football industry and, as it relates to the media, I’m in it. I pay close attention.
Nebraska’s appetite for a football season is greater — and more sincere — than a lot of other places, regardless of the significant financial pain and job loss it may cause. Nebraska’s thoughtful way of bringing back players, and coach Scott Frost’s view going forward, reflects that. NU prepared and executed its plan like football was a chief priority among all of its leaders, from Frost up to Ricketts. Not many schools are like that.
But the pandemic, coupled with the last several years of heavy criticism lobbed at college football and quick rush of social media, has created an (understandable) stasis, a desire to punt until spring.
For every reason but one — the spread of the coronavirus. Twenty to 24 football games in 2021? C’mon. That’d be brutal on a player’s body. Some players would opt out entirely — with good reason.
Does the “spring” season start in January? Early winter? Would the virus be more at bay then? A “Christmas vaccine” — if such a thing is even possible then — isn’t performing an overnight movie miracle for a January kickoff. The annual reliable flu shot doesn’t even do that.
Does the “spring” season actually start in the spring? Well, that’s mid-March, and that puts the end of the season at roughly mid-June, with bowl games in July. You’re not bringing back the sport one month later for 2021.
So punting to spring is really just punting and hoping the ball lands somewhere, anywhere, so things feel better than they do at the moment. We already lived in reticent, boycott-mulling times before COVID-19 wreaked havoc. The pandemic has only exacerbated, in all kinds of ways, a disdain for institutions. Be it for the ones that advise Americans to wear masks or the ones that say pro and collegiate sports have cultural meaning and purpose beyond the individual expression of athletes.
The people who control the sport you love want you to wear a mask anywhere and everywhere. You, fan, will have to blink first. You might as well blink now, put on the mask and hope you’ve done it fast enough. If the Ivy League announces its desire to postpone its football season to some other time, well, it won’t have much effect on you. The Ivy League bears no resemblance to major college football. But some of the people who run college football, and a few of the folks who cover it, have more in common with the sentiments of Ivy League presidents than they do with you.
Imagine walking down a bank to a river. There are stones in the river that make it possible to cross, but the water is moving so fast that they can barely be seen. The rapids make it hard — in reality and perception — to even make the attempt.
What if the water slowed down, though, so that the stones could be seen? There isn’t any guarantee someone won’t slip on a rock, but if the river looks crossable, it’s much more likely to be traversed.
The anecdotal threat of a football player being hospitalized will loom next spring even if there is a COVID-19 vaccine, just like it looms with the regular flu, over-strenuous workouts, concussions or car accidents. Sooner or later, as Frost suggested last week, you accept that threat — statistically proven to be minor among 18- to 24-year-olds — isolate and treat the worst cases and move forward.
At the moment, to political, educational and conference leaders, the threat doesn’t look anecdotal. It looks like rapids.
And Scott, in citing something as vast as “society’s response and behavior” — that’s 330 million people, understand — laid bare the real concern: It doesn’t feel like Americans are listening to the advice of experts.
Maybe you don’t think the leaders listening to the experts should be in charge. But they are, and if you want football, you may want to consider doing what they think you should.
While it’s possible a loose collection of schools untethered for a year from conference contracts might forge ahead, craft their own schedules and throw COVID-19 to the wind, that’s a much harder road than simply wearing the mask, slowing the rapids and restoring some optimism to the conversation.
1 of 16
Honorable mention: We highlighted 20 notable players who didn't make the cut for the top 50 but could still have an impact this season. They are (in alphabetical order):
Brody Belt, Jared Bubak, Turner Corcoran, Chase Contreraz, Niko Cooper, Levi Falck, Will Farniok, Christian Gaylord, Keem Green, Keyshawn Greene, Demariyon Houston, Sevion Morrison, Mosai Newsom, Will Nixon, Nouredin Nouili, Noa Pola-Gates, William Przystup, Logan Smothers, Eli Sullivan, Ronald Thompkins.
50. Blaise Gunnerson: The true freshman's position remains somewhat fluid since he could line up as a defensive end or outside linebacker. His strength as an edge rusher is much more certain. Click here to read more.
49. Brant Banks: Many fans may know Banks from his three minutes of action with the Nebraska men’s basketball team in last spring’s Big Ten tournament. This fall he will make his case to be the backup at one of the most important positions in football. Click here to read more.
48. Broc Bando: Spring was supposed to be a “prove it” opportunity for the former Lincoln Southeast standout, but now fall camp will be perhaps the last best chance for Bando to secure a role in Nebraska’s two-deep depth chart. Click here to read more.
47. Pheldarius Payne: Nebraska coaches sought a change-of-pace presence on their defensive front and found one in Payne, a junior college transfer. Quickness — with an innate ability to make blockers miss in short spaces — will be what can get him on the field. Click here to read more.
46. Chris Hickman: Once considered a future staple for Nebraska at tight end, Hickman expanded his role late last season to include wide receiver. Where exactly he settles — or if he settles anywhere — remains unknown for the former three-star prospect from Omaha Burke. Click here to read more.
45. Connor Culp: In Nebraska’s wide-open kicking competition, Culp is perhaps the most high-profile contender and certainly the most experienced at the Division I level. The LSU transfer has found a starting opportunity in Lincoln. Click here to read more.
43. Quinton Newsome: Newsome impressed enough in one season that he was among three of Nebraska’s 2019 scholarship recruits to not redshirt their first year in college. His role will likely expand significantly in the coming months. Click here to read more.
42. Zavier Betts: The lone in-state scholarship signee in Nebraska’s 2020 class, Betts joins the roster as potentially a quick-impact player. He offers a combination of length and elite explosiveness the Huskers have had little of in recent years. Click here to read more.
41. Myles Farmer: He is primed to make an immediate and potentially lasting difference in the Nebraska secondary. A physical, hard-hitting safety, Farmer has a reputation around North Stadium for being inquisitive and self-motivating. Click here to read more.
40. Luke Reimer: Reimer is why you try to build a solid walk-on tradition, because the inside linebacker is sniffing a scholarship in a few years if he continues to play the way he did as a freshman. Click here to read more.
39. Casey Rogers: Casey Rogers has looked game ready for some time now. But with the stack of talent in front of him, he didn’t have a lot of chances to prove it. This year he will. Click here to read more.
38. Rahmir Johnson: The running back position is set with Dedrick Mills as the No. 1 guy, but it’d go a long way for Nebraska if Johnson was able to find a regular place on the field. Click here to read more.
37. Nick Henrich: Nebraska’s 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year appears to be back and healthy, and ready to fight for playing time at inside linebacker. Barrett Ruud has been high on Henrich, who has the added pressure of being a scholarship in-state kid from Omaha. Click here to read more.
36. Trent Hixson: Hixson earned a scholarship after winning a starting position on the offensive line last year. But he'll have to fend off some competition if he wants to start again in 2020. Click here to read more.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
