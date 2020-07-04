LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has been there. He knows what a paycheck to (probably) lose a football game can do for an athletic department.
Moos was once A.D. at Montana in the early 1990s. The Griz had a great Division I-AA program, but weren’t above playing up a level for a nice fee that helped fund smaller sports.
In 1993, Montana lost one regular-season game, and it was only by five points to an Oregon squad that finished 5-6. In 1995, Montana won the national title, but lost at 3-8 Washington State. Point is, those losses helped pay the bills.
Moos hasn’t forgotten that. Neither have a lot of power-conference athletic directors who started their careers at a lower level. They know those programs need the paychecks they get for being willing to play on the road, in front of a packed house.
“Those (smaller) schools depend on those guarantees, and primarily all of my colleagues have at one time been at non-Power Five schools, and we all understand that,” Moos said in April.
Which brings us to our annual ranking of Big Ten nonconference games. This year, it comes with a coronavirus twist: It’s not clear which, if any, of these games might be played.
There are, as always, a handful of Power Five foes near the top of the list. The week of Sept. 12 looks particularly exciting, if the virus allows it to happen.
Various national reports suggest Power Five teams may come up with a standard testing protocol for the season. What about other conferences? What about the FCS? Teams from those conferences, and that division, make up the bulk of Big Ten nonconference foes.
Especially the Mid-American Conference, which has 11 games scheduled against Big Ten teams. For years, I’ve called it the Big Ten's MAC Meal Plan, but in reality it’s the MAC that needs the Big Ten as its meal ticket.
Central Michigan is scheduled to get $1.3 million from Nebraska. Iowa will pay Northern Illinois $1.1 million. Kent State is scheduled to get $1.5 million from Penn State, part of $4.95 million it plans to receive from PSU, Alabama and Kentucky in 2020. Kent State won’t come within two touchdowns of any of those teams. Winning won’t be the point. Money will.
And that money is in jeopardy, as is a good chunk of this list. The whole thing could go by the wayside if the Big Ten opts for a conference-only schedule.
NU coach Scott Frost said he didn’t think any league coach supports an all-Big Ten slate, but conceded it’s part of the discussion. That would devastate the MAC and various FCS programs. NU is slated to pay South Dakota State $515,000, for example.
On the off chance the nonconference schedules stay the same, it’s the best rundown in a few years.
As always, a hat tip to Purdue, which has interesting Group of Five foes (Memphis and Air Force) and travels to Boston College. Two excellent “September Rose Bowl” games will serve as knockout contests for the College Football Playoff. And in early October, Notre Dame and Wisconsin square off at a cool neutral field.
The bottom of the list is as awful as ever, featuring FCS teams — including one you’ve perhaps never heard of — that couldn’t beat the worst Group of Five squad, much less anyone in the Big Ten. Beware taking too much from a game like that — remember Maryland’s 79-0 win over Howard in 2019?
Here’s the ranking for 2020, coming with as big of an asterisk as possible.
Ohio State at Oregon, Sept. 12: Arguably the best nonconference game of the year in any league. It’d be a shame if two powerful programs, right in their prime, can’t make it work. The Ducks lost quarterback Justin Herbert, but I don’t expect them to have much of a drop-off.
Michigan at Washington, Sept. 5: The winged helmet in one of college football’s coolest stadiums. Can two programs with lots of resources and testing protocols make the game happen?
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (at Lambeau Field), Oct. 3: Tradition to the nth degree on the NFL’s most iconic field. (Which, for a Bears fan, is very hard for me to say.)
Miami (Fla.) at Michigan State, Sept. 26: Fun one! Two programs with clear identities on defense, though neither have great options at quarterback.
Penn State at Virginia Tech, Sept. 12: The teams have never met in football. Hard to believe, right? Those classic Nittany Lion uniforms in Lane Stadium is long overdue.
Memphis at Purdue, Sept. 12: One has to appreciate the challenge the Boilermakers lay out for themselves. The two teams could combine for 80 points or more.
Michigan State at BYU, Sept. 12: Beware the trip to Provo. Altitude, good fans, challenging opponent.
BYU at Minnesota, Sept. 26: Since 2015, the Cougars have won at Michigan State, Arizona, Tennessee, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Minnesota could easily be the next victim.
Iowa State at Iowa, Sept. 12: A de facto 10th conference game for both teams since they play it each year. Iowa State hasn’t won since 2014.
Cincinnati at Nebraska, Sept. 26: The Bearcats are almost certain to be ranked in the nation’s top 20 at kickoff. NU will be Cincy’s best chance to make an argument for being part of the College Football Playoff.
Purdue at Boston College, Sept. 26: It may not happen in 2020, but BC is going to be a tough out under new coach Jeff Hafley. He’s a winner.
Syracuse at Rutgers, Sept. 12: You’d think a game like this could be played, given the similarities of the virus trajectory in the two states.
Maryland at West Virginia, Sept. 19: Fun fact you didn’t know: The Terps and Mountaineers played each other every year between 1980 and 2007, and then again from 2010 through 2015. The schools are just 210 miles apart.
Air Force at Purdue, Sept. 19: Jeff Brohm knows how to pick ‘em. The Falcons are one of the big favorites to win the Mountain West.
Florida Atlantic at Minnesota, Sept. 3: The first Big Ten game of the season seems to involve the Gophers year after year. In 2021, it’ll be Nebraska and Illinois in Ireland. We hope.
Rutgers at Temple, Sept. 19: If Greg Schiano wants to make an early-season statement, here’s a game where he can do that.
Buffalo at Ohio State, Sept. 19: Remember when Khalil Mack rolled into Ohio Stadium and outplayed everybody? The Bulls don’t have a Mack on their team, but they could win the MAC.
Northern Illinois at Maryland, Sept. 12: NIU is just three games above .500 in the last five years. It’s not the same program it once was. Maryland could steal this one.
Northern Illinois at Iowa, Sept. 26: Another appearance on the list for the Huskies. A game that once vexed the Hawkeyes seems to be more in hand these days.
Tulane at Northwestern, Sept. 12: Maybe the law schools could do a Zoom debate instead.
Connecticut at Illinois, Sept. 12: The Huskies are independent in football since the Big East doesn’t have that sport. It might be time for UConn to drop down to FCS in football (like Villanova) and embrace a regional schedule.
Indiana at Connecticut, Sept. 26: Enough with UConn.
South Dakota State at Nebraska, Sept. 19: The Jackrabbits have a ton of Nebraska players, including receiver Cade Johnson, so it’d be fun to see it go off.
Central Michigan at Nebraska, Sept. 12: The Chippewas are one of the few FBS teams who got 10 spring practices in before the pandemic hit.
Appalachian State at Wisconsin, Sept. 19: The Mountaineers are on their third head coach in as many years. The other two coach at Louisville and Missouri.
Central Michigan at Northwestern, Sept, 19: Hey, it’s CMU again. The Wildcats have dropped games to Western Michigan and Akron in recent years, so watch out.
Ball State at Michigan, Sept. 12: Call it the Brady Hoke Bowl. Or not. Whatever.
Ball State at Indiana, Sept. 19: This will be the ninth meeting between the two schools since 2006. They’re 111 miles apart.
Arkansas State at Michigan, Sept. 19: The Wolverines are starting to dip into the Sun Belt foes a little more often. Watch out there. Nebraska can tell you.
Toledo at Michigan State, Sept. 19: MAC Meal Plan. I’d give the Rockets half a shot at winning, too.
Western Kentucky at Indiana, Sept. 12: This is the Hoosiers’ hardest nonconference game. Chew on that.
Bowling Green at Illinois, Sept. 19: Are you starting to get the impression that playing the Big Ten is very important to the MAC?
San Jose State at Penn State, Sept. 19: Former Nebraska director of player personnel Ryan Gunderson coaches quarterbacks for the Spartans. Given the distance between the two schools and the raging virus in California, this game seems iffy.
Northern Iowa at Iowa, Sept. 5: An FCS/FBS relationship like few others. Only Iowa State, Notre Dame and Nebraska (prior to joining the Big Ten) have been more frequent nonconference foes for the Hawkeyes than UNI.
Southern Illinois at Wisconsin, Sept. 12: Set the line at, oh, 400 rushing yards for the Badgers.
Kent State at Penn State, Sept. 5: The Nittany Lions tend to show little mercy in games like these.
Bowling Green at Ohio State, Sept. 5: Blowout for sure, but it’s kind of like the Urban Meyer Bowl, right? He coached at both schools and clearly scheduled these games.
Illinois State at Illinois, Sept. 4: The schools are 50 miles apart. The Illini get a win, the Redbirds get a check. An arrangement only a pandemic could prevent.
Tennessee Tech at Minnesota, Sept. 12: The Golden Eagles haven’t had a winning season since 2011 so, yeah, good fit for the Golden Gophers, who take Indiana’s approach to nonconference scheduling.
Morgan State at Northwestern, Nov. 14: Pretty clever of Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald to squeeze in a “get right” game between Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Towson at Maryland, Sept. 5: Basically a freebie for the Terps against a team one hour north on Interstate 95.
Monmouth at Rutgers, Sept. 5: It’s hard to believe this is a game that could be played.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Personal opinion: you have App State vs Wisconsin wayyyyy too low. Badgers will need to focus here. Otherwise, hoping we get all of them in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.