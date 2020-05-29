LINCOLN — Kenny Bell caught the ball and froze like a statue in the near corner of the end zone. The Nebraska receiver had just caught the game-winning touchdown to beat Iowa in 2014, touching off a Husker sideline celebration and capping a full-on Hawkeye meltdown.
“That’s football,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said more than once in a dispirited postgame press conference after his team coughed up a 24-7 lead.
It was a bitter end to a season Iowa thought held great promise. Four Big Ten losses in its last six games, including L's to rivals Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska. That closing stretch prompted then-NU Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst to dismiss the Huskers’ win over Iowa two days later, after he’d fired coach Bo Pelini.
“We were not playing for a conference championship and neither was Iowa,” Eichorst said. “And I have great respect to Iowa, it is a wonderful institution and a great football program. But in the final analysis, their record was where it was and our record was where it was.”
The words live in infamy now. But consider that Iowa was at the end of a five-year stretch in which it had compiled a 34-30 overall record. NU was 47-20 in that same time period. They weren’t the same programs then.
Of the Big Ten West divisional opponent breakdowns, we saved Iowa for last. It is the new rivalry game on Nebraska’s schedule — this year it's on Nov. 14 instead of Black Friday — and the Hawkeyes’ five-game winning streak has certainly added good-natured fuel to the fire.
Aside from a month in 2015 — and a stunning rout of Ohio State in 2017 — Iowa has not exactly been a national program. But it has been a regional power, a ship with a steady course that keeps stealing some of the wind NU needs. A Husker win over the Hawkeyes would now be viewed as a sign of progress.
That’s where Iowa is. What Nebraska used to be just five years ago.
Iowa wins the games it should win — especially in nonconference play — loses most of the games it should lose, puts some guys in the NFL and generally hums along without threatening the giants of the sport.
Iowa has 47 wins in five seasons, the highest five-year total in school history. That’s also the same number of wins Nebraska had from 2010-14.
Imagine a house on a plateau, with a long valley stretching out below the backyard. From the front yard, one sees higher peaks yet to climb.
Iowa surveys the valley. Nebraska contemplates the peaks.
It’s why Scott Frost’s job is harder than Ferentz's, who will retire as the winningest coach in Iowa history. Frost is asked to recreate the feats of statues around Memorial Stadium. Ferentz will one day have his own statue outside Kinnick Stadium.
But he may not have reached legendary status without the last five seasons. Though apparently nowhere near retirement, Ferentz has retooled his program and positioned it for greater success after he leaves. Iowa once seemed to have peaked under Ferentz from 2002-04, when Iowa was churning out five NFL draft picks per year and ran the league's preferred offense. But Ferentz took the Hawkeyes up a notch over the last five seasons.
Iowa switched to morning practices and benefited. It completed its football facility in 2015, and Ferentz did some of the heavy lifting fundraising for it. Iowa got far more aggressive in recruiting, hiring a director of recruiting, Tyler Barnes, in 2016 who talks alongside Ferentz at signing day press conferences.
The Hawkeyes found stability at quarterback with CJ Beathard and Nate Stanley. The tight end play from George Kittle, Noah Fant and TJ Hockenson has been peerless. The line play has been typically good, but where Iowa has struck the most gold — to the point of being a recruiting outlier — is with defensive backs.
Desmond King, Josh Jackson, Amani Hooker, Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone have all been drafted since 2017. None were higher than three-star recruits; Jackson, Ojemudia and Stone were two-star recruits, according to Rivals.
The sturdiness of Iowa’s defense can be tied to some degree back to its secondary, where defensive coordinator Phil Parker doubles as coach. The Hawkeyes went from a pretty good defense in the first half of the decade to a powerhouse, allowing 18.2 points per game over the last five years.
Nebraska has allowed 29.32 points per game over that same time period.
Go back to the frozen moment: Bell’s catch. Nebraska’s defense wasn’t particularly good that day — allowing 372 yards and 20 offensive points — but it was far closer to Iowa’s statistical performance, which allowed NU’s superior spread, no-huddle offense to have more success.
But Iowa surged ahead of Nebraska in key defensive categories over the last five seasons.
» Takeaways: From 2011-14, Nebraska and Iowa averaged roughly 12 takeaways per season in Big Ten games. Starting in 2015, those lines began to diverge. Iowa has averaged 14.58 takeaways in Big Ten games over the last nine seasons, while NU has dipped to 10.33. In the last three seasons, Iowa has 54 takeaways in 27 Big Ten games. Nebraska has 34.
» Sacks: Since 2015, Iowa has averaged more sacks per game than NU after the Huskers had the superior pass rush for much of their first four years in the league. In the last three years, Iowa’s performance on sacks — paced by pass rusher AJ Epenesa — has been especially notable in Big Ten games. Iowa averaged more than 2.4 sacks per Big Ten game in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Nebraska was stuck at 1.22 in 2017 and 2018 before improving to 1.89 in 2019 thanks to a strong senior year from Khalil Davis.
» Third-down stops: Iowa hasn’t allowed opponents to convert better than 40% of their third downs since 2012. Nebraska hasn’t been below 40% since 2016, as a revolving door of schemes, position coaches and recruits slowed down cohesion and chemistry. In the last three seasons, NU’s fourth-down defense (51.02% opponent conversion rate) has also been worse than Iowa's (42.86%).
That kind of defense allows Iowa’s offense to hit and miss. It allowed the Hawkeyes to have eight straight scoreless possessions in the 2019 NU game and still have a chance to win. How does an offense absorb eight sacks and four turnovers — and still only lose by seven at Michigan? Defense.
Can Iowa keep up that defensive pace? That’s a key question. It usually takes talent, and the Hawkeyes lost their two best players — Stone and Epenesa — plus Ojemudia to the NFL. Iowa lost its top tackler (Kristian Welch) and two more top defensive linemen (Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff).
The offense is (at long last) flush with skill talent like receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tyler Goodson, but Stanley is gone after not missing a start for three seasons. Spencer Petras, who didn’t get a single spring practice as the No. 1 guy, is the heir apparent.
The coronavirus pandemic affects every college football program. But it might affect a team like Iowa more.
“We are a developmental outfit,” Ferentz said during an April 1 teleconference. “I have said that forever. I think most teams are. All those exposures in practice and all those repetitions players get during the course of spring is an important time.”
You combine the departure of talent with the lack of practice time to develop new players, and it’s possible Iowa may stumble back a bit. The midseason schedule won't be easy with back-to-back road games at Ohio State and Penn State. The Hawkeyes also play rivals Iowa State and Minnesota in back-to-back weeks. Even the season opener against Northern Iowa is a pain, since the Panthers play the game like a season-opening Super Bowl.
Nebraska’s schedule looks more manageable. It has the returning starting quarterback. And NU knows that two of its worst teams in recent memory took two of Iowa’s best teams right to the gun. The gap — so wide in 2016 and 2017 — has closed, and you get the sense the Huskers see this game as every bit as important as Iowa did after Eichorst spoke those words.
NU is in the valley, but there’s a path up the canyon walls. Iowa just took it.
