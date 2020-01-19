SEC

Just when you thought the SEC might be slipping, it roared like a lion in 2019. And it’s likely to do the same in 2020.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

That’s one key takeaway from our way-too-early Top 25, which you should not, under any circumstances, take as gospel. Except for the part where the SEC — surprise — is really good again.

We were reminded of that last season, as LSU soared to a national title and Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, while Georgia and Florida won New Year’s Six bowl games. Alabama won 11 in a down year with a backup quarterback. Kentucky won eight games with a wide receiver playing quarterback. And, again, there was plenty of defense to go around.

You’ll see that matter, in a big way, in 2020. The Big Ten, which has firmly established itself as the No. 2 league behind the SEC, shows up here with six teams in the top 25. Nebraska plays five of those teams, plus Cincinnati, which visits the Huskers this season and should be ranked when it does so.

The Huskers were ranked in our preseason top 25 last year. That will not be the case in 2020. That doesn’t mean Nebraska won’t bust through. It just seems prudent not to dial up the hype machine too much.

Full hype ahead for our No. 1, though. It’s the Tigers with a big bite. Which Tigers might that be? Check it out:

Sam McKewon's preseason Top 25 for the 2020 college football season

