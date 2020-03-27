Even at a moment when Minnesota’s football program is shut down because of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, there are almost certainly bamboo trees spread around the complex.
Bamboo trees and boat oars.
You didn’t think Gopher coach PJ Fleck was going to pull back on the reins of slogans, did you? He’s a former elementary school teacher and his team at Minnesota just won 11 games, the most in program history since 1904. That turn-of-the-century squad beat Nebraska 16-12. Fleck’s 2019 bunch put a 34-7 number on Big Red.
So of course Fleck has a theme for 2020. A couple of them.
His players, quarterback Tanner Morgan said, even take bets on what the new theme may be.
“You can guess all you want but you’re never going to hit it,” Morgan said.
Bamboo is one theme. As Fleck describes it — and science backs him up — bamboo sets its roots and grows slowly for three years before shooting upward in year four. This will be Fleck’s fourth year at Minnesota. Hence, bamboo.
“You’re going to see bamboo trees everywhere,” Fleck said at his pre-spring football press conference.
Then there’s a parallel to building a house. This year Minnesota is installing its windows, Fleck said, with the Gophers visualizing everything they want out of a season. But there’s another component, too.
“The outside world wants to peek in and see and study and know what we’re doing inside our house,” Fleck said. “We’ve got people looking inside our house now. We’ve got to be ready for all of that. We’ve got to be two steps ahead.”
It will be hard to stay two steps ahead of a spectacular 2019, when Minnesota finished ranked in the nation’s top 10 for the first time since 1962. COVID-19 might make it hard on every team but, beyond that, the secret’s out on the Gophers. They’re pretty darn good. Maybe not, to borrow Fleck’s word, “elite” quite yet. But Minnesota punched toe-to-toe with every opponent last season, and got two terrific wins against Auburn and Penn State.
"What we did last year, either individually or collectively as a team, isn’t good enough anymore," Morgan said.
Fleck’s bunch did it with a super-sound offensive strategy — a commitment to the zone running game, buffeted by play-action passes to the Big Ten West’s best group of receivers. The Gophers averaged 34 points, 432 yards and nearly 34 minutes of possession per game. Fleck’s staff developed a receiver he inherited, Tyler Johnson, into the Big Ten’s best, and recruited another, Rashod Bateman, who might be even better. That duo had 146 catches for 2,537 yards and 24 touchdowns and made life a lot easier for Morgan, who tossed 30 touchdowns and averaged an eye-popping 10.2 yards per pass attempt.
Bateman is back. So is Morgan and the big, physical offensive line.
Johnson and slippery running back Rodney Smith — who burned NU for 346 rushing yards over four games — are gone, as is offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who cooked the stew. Penn State swiped Ciarrocca after he’d worked seven seasons with Fleck.
Fleck answered by hiring former Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford, who’s worked at Stanford and Notre Dame. Last season he was at Utah State, where quarterback Jordan Love put himself in position to be a first-round NFL draft pick.
How much freedom might Sanford have to run his offense?
“Half-deflated bumper lanes,” Fleck said.
Sanford wasn’t the only coaching change. Minnesota will have its third defensive line coach in as many years — Chad Wilt, who’s worked at Cincinnati and Army — and shuffled its duties inside the operations and recruiting offices.
“This is the best staff I’ve had,” Fleck said. “And I’ve told them that to all their faces in our staff meetings, this is the best I’ve had.”
It’s not likely to be his best defense. Gone are the best defensive back (Antoine Winfield Jr.), the best linebackers (Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber) and the best pass rusher (Carter Coughlin), and also Sam Renner, who threw around NU’s interior linemen like rag dolls.
Those players — largely recruited by former coaches Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys — were the one advantage Fleck had over guys like Jeff Brohm and Scott Frost. Now they’re gone, and we’ll see how well Fleck’s crew has recruited and developed.
Fleck mentioned defenders like Boye Mafe and Mariano Sori-Marin as players poised to make big jumps now that seniors have left. Fleck is also excited about his new Australian punter, a 26-year-old freshman from Perth.
The nonconference schedule — featuring home games against Florida Atlantic, Tennessee Tech and BYU — is even easier than last year, when sweat-it-out victories over South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern served as a key springboard into a memorable season. But the front part of the Gophers' schedule is much harder than 2019. The Iowa rivalry game is Sept. 18. The Wisconsin rivalry game is Oct. 10. Michigan follows on Oct. 17.
Nebraska is the final game of the season, on Black Friday.
By then we’ll know if Fleck and Co. stayed two steps ahead. It’s equally possible UM takes a step back, at least in the wins column. The bamboo shoot might just have been in 2019 instead of 2020.
“It’s about finding a way to continue to change our best and doing things better for longer,” Fleck said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sam McKewon writing an article that is not about Nebraska football? Holy smokes baloney fudging mustard. Stop the presses. Stop the internet. I wonder if you'll get fired for writing such Omaha World-Herald blasphemy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.