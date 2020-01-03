Maurice Washington will not be returning to the Nebraska football team.
Nebraska announced Friday that Washington had been dismissed and is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The embattled running back was removed from the program in October, though Scott Frost did not say at the time why. Frost did say that decision was not related to Washington's ongoing criminal case in which he's charged with a felony in California.
Frost said on signing day last month he would meet with Washington again "and try to come to a resolution" on his future with the Huskers. But Frost has decided to cut ties with Washington for good.
Regarding the case in California, Washington is accused by Santa Clara County authorities of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend in March 2018 depicting her performing oral sex. The girl was 15 when the video was recorded in March 2016. Washington was not involved in the sex act nor did he record it.
He faces one felony and one misdemeanor charge in relation to the message. Charges were filed against Washington in February 2019.
His last court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 12 but his attorney was unable to contact him for the proceedings, so his preliminary hearing was delayed to Jan. 10.
In June, Washington was cited on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia when UNL police were called to Washington’s dorm after an in-house security officer smelled marijuana in the hallway.
Washington continued to play despite his off-field problems, though he was suspended for the first half of two different games during the 2019 season.
Washington appeared in 18 games at Nebraska gaining 1,136 total yards on 127 carries and 36 receptions.
This timeline of events in the Maurice Washington investigation is based on allegations outlined in court documents, investigator reports and officials' statements.
