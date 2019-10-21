Maurice Washington will not play against Indiana and is not a "part of the team right now," Scott Frost said Monday.
Washington was removed from the team's depth chart, which was released Monday in advance of Frost's weekly press conference. Frost did not call it a suspension but said Washington's status for the future will be determined "based on some circumstances."
"There are certain standards we ask our players to uphold," Frost said. "When those aren't upheld, doesn't matter who it is, they won't be in our plans for that week or longer."
This is not related to Washington's ongoing legal issues, and he remains enrolled in classes, "as far as I know," Frost said. Washington did not practice last week or on Monday.
The sophomore has been suspended twice this season — each time for one half — and battled injuries during Big Ten play. He also remains charged with two crimes, including a felony, in California related to allegedly possessing and sending a video of a minor performing a sex act. Washington's most recent court date was Oct. 17, and his next will be in December.
Junior Dedrick Mills is now Nebraska's No. 1 running back on the depth chart followed by Wyatt Mazour. Freshman receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has also played running back.
Washington’s story has been laced with drama — off the field and with his intermittently impressive on-field play — since Nebraska landed his commitment on signing day in February 2018. He came from Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he starred for a season under offensive coordinator and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Washington transferred there from California, where his eligibility was denied after switching schools.
Trinity Christian expelled Washington for undisclosed reasons before the end of the 2018 school year, and finished his academic work at a school in California. NU thought Washington may not be academically eligible in his first year, but the NCAA cleared him that summer. Despite being at a less-than-ideal playing weight — Washington spent that summer working at a Buffalo Wild Wings — Washington played immediately for the Huskers, rushing eight times for 34 yards in NU’s season-opener.
“It was easy,” Washington said on Sept. 10 of transitioning to college football. “I mean, the conditioning and stuff wasn’t hard for me. Like the beep test, that wasn’t hard. It was just kind of the mental stuff and getting into the playbook because Coach Frost’s playbook, it’s a big playbook."
By then, a deputy from Santa Clara County in California was six months into an investigation of Washington on allegations that he’d sent that video of his ex-girlfriend, a minor at the time it was recorded, back to her in March 2018. Washington did not record the video and did not appear in it.
On Sept. 10 — the same day Washington had his lone interview with Husker reporters in two years — the Nebraska Attorney General’s office was looped in and an investigator was attempting to contact Washington regarding the case.
By Sept. 14, Washington had a personal lawyer — former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning — representing him. Washington played the entire 2018 season while under investigation, racking up 880 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. Washington never gave the Santa Clara County officials an interview prior to being charged Feb. 11 with two crimes, including the felony.
Washington didn’t play in the spring game as Frost and school officials declined to elaborate on Washington’s status. Frost then suspended Washington for the first half of the season opener against South Alabama. Washington played in the second half and Frost said the sophomore would be allowed to continue playing until the court case had been resolved.
“We won’t consider any conditional discipline for him until the matter is completely adjudicated,” Frost said after the South Alabama game. “The plan was to sit him the first half and play him in the second. He’ll play going forward, and I won’t have any other comment about it until it’s adjudicated in California.”
Frost then suspended Washington again for the first half of the Northwestern game. That suspension was related to an undisclosed violation of team rules.
“I held him out of the first half because of internal things and rules,” Frost said after the Northwestern game. “Mo is such a special player, but we need to be able to rely on him all the time, and that was my decision to hold him out the first half.”
After the best game of his career — 19 touches and 195 yards at Colorado, including a 75-yard touchdown reception — Washington has struggled with injuries and productivity since Nebraska started Big Ten play. He has touched the ball 30 times in four games, amassing 152 all-purpose yards. That’s down two touches per game since last season in conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sad state of affairs. Maurice Washington didn't belong within a mile of any university.
Frost and his enablers put the kid in a position he never should have been put into.
Big time college football exploits kids for entertainment purposes.
Time to end the farce.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.