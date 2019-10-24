LINCOLN — Maurice Washington has some work to do if he wants to return to the Nebraska football team.
NU coach Scott Frost said Thursday that he and Washington — who is not currently a part of the program — will talk again before a final decision is made about the sophomore's future.
"Maurice and I are going to have another conversation," Frost said. "I think if he does want to come back there's going to be a lot of things he needs to do to earn his team's trust back and our trust back. We'll see where it goes from there."
Frost echoed talk from earlier in the week that Dedrick Mills will assume a greater workload this weekend in Washington's absence. The coach also named senior Wyatt Mazour and redshirt freshman Brody Belt as other likely candidates to play in the committee-style approach against Indiana.
Frost didn't update the injury status of receiver/back Wan'Dale Robinson or specifically mention freshman Rahmir Johnson, who will likely play Saturday.
Is Mo gone for good? Who knows? But Frost intimated there’s a way for the sophomore to return.