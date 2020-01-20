Matt Lubick

New Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick talked his close relationship with NU head coach Scott Frost on Monday. 

Matt Lubick loved the year away from coaching football. He missed the game, too. 

So after a year outside the profession, Lubick jumped back in the sport to work with a close friend whose philosophy is similar and whose coaching style he respects. 

"I think he's the best in the business," Lubick said of NU coach Scott Frost, who hired the long-time coach to be the Huskers' new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Lubick talked Monday night on the Husker Sports Network about why he signed on with Nebraska and what makes a good coach. 

What makes a coach good, Lubick said, is the same thing he missed the most. Not the Xs and Os. The relationships built with players. 

“The best coaches that I've been around are the ones that can connect with their players,” Lubick said. “Not necessarily the smartest, but can connect. Players, they generally will figure out if you care about them. That takes time. That’s not going to happen on day one. You build trust by building relationships and having one-on-one conversations and spending time.”

Now that he’s on the job — Nebraska announced the hire Friday — Lubick said his top priority before spring practices will be to learn more about his players.

There is also recruiting. Lubick will hit that road this week, likely Wednesday, as NU has a few more weeks before the February signing day to court 2020 prospects and lay groundwork for the 2021 class.

He’s said he’s relatively familiar with Nebraska’s staff, which he called elite, and knows Frost well, having worked under him for three seasons at Oregon before succeeding Frost as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator in 2016. Frost and Lubick have similar philosophies, he said, and bounced ideas off each other to refine their approach.

“We ran the same system and we believe in that system,” Lubick said.

After the 2016 season at Oregon — the coaching staff was fired after a 4-8 record — Lubick worked at Washington for two years. He then left coaching for one year to work at a credit union in Fort Collins, Colorado — his dad, Sonny, also works there — to "try something different" and "get closer to home." Sonny Lubick was a longtime head coach at Colorado State and continues to teach leadership classes there.

"But I really missed football, especially once the season started," Lubick said. "Studied a lot of football, watched a lot of games." 

So the position at Nebraska made sense. He knew Frost. He did consulting work for the Huskers last season. And Lincoln, he said, is close enough to Fort Collins that he won’t feel far away.

“That's kind of a cherry on the top,” Lubick said.

