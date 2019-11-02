Losing numbers: The stats and figures that defined Nebraska's loss to Purdue

Purdue is yet another team that has a better group of receivers than NU, and remember: PU was without Rondale Moore on Saturday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A closer look at the defining stats and figures from the Huskers' 31-27 loss to Purdue on Saturday.

4.0: Purdue’s yards per rush. Pretty modest, right? It’s Purdue’s highest average all season. Nebraska’s run defense allowed 145 yards on the ground, the most Purdue has gained this season.

Eight: Boilermaker receivers who caught passes.

1-8: Scott Frost’s record on the road since he returned. The win — 42-38 over Illinois — is NU’s best of the season, and perhaps the second-best win of Frost’s tenure, second to Minnesota last season.

26 minutes, 57 seconds: That was Nebraska’s time of possession on Saturday, and it was below NU’s season average, which was already 12th in the league.

57.1%: Purdue’s third-down conversion rate. Nebraska continues to struggle on that down like few defenses. The Huskers also allowed touchdowns on all four Purdue trips to the red zone.

