Lamar Jackson was one of three Huskers invited to January's East-West Shrine Bowl. 

Outgoing Nebraska defenders Lamar Jackson, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, NU announced Monday. 

The game, reserved for seniors who are likely NFL draft prospects, will be played Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Florida. The week of practice preceding the game is often just as important as the game itself. 

The trio played four seasons of football at NU.

Jackson had the best season of his career in 2019, finishing with three interceptions, 12 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Khalil Davis led the team with eight sacks. Carlos Davis, Khalil's twin brother, had 4.5 sacks. 

