The Nebraska football team announced their 2019 team awards Sunday night, with offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes and cornerback Lamar Jackson winning Offensive and Defensive MVP, respectively.
Jackson, a senior, had three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Jackson also won the Guy Chamberlain Award, one of two senior awards voted on by the media who covers Husker football.
The Tom Novak Award, also voted on by the press, went to linebacker Mohamed Barry. The Cletus Fisher Native Son Award, given to a native Nebraskan, went to senior running back Wyatt Mazour. The Pat Clare Award, given to a player who overcomes injury, was awarded to tight end Jack Stoll.
Jaimes, a junior left tackle, was generally considered NU's most-consistent lineman this season and did not miss a start.
Sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt won Lifter of the Year. Special teams player of the year was junior safety Eli Sullivan.
