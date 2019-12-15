Celebration

Collin Miller — named linebacker of the year — and Lamar Jackson — named defense MVP — celebrate Jackson forcing a fumble in Nebraska's game against South Alabama.

The Nebraska football team announced their 2019 team awards Sunday night, with offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes and cornerback Lamar Jackson winning Offensive and Defensive MVP, respectively. 

Jackson, a senior, had three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Jackson also won the Guy Chamberlain Award, one of two senior awards voted on by the media who covers Husker football.

The Tom Novak Award, also voted on by the press, went to linebacker Mohamed Barry. The Cletus Fisher Native Son Award, given to a native Nebraskan, went to senior running back Wyatt Mazour. The Pat Clare Award, given to a player who overcomes injury, was awarded to tight end Jack Stoll. 

Jaimes, a junior left tackle, was generally considered NU's most-consistent lineman this season and did not miss a start. 

Sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt won Lifter of the Year. Special teams player of the year was junior safety Eli Sullivan.

More Husker team awards: 

Offensive lineman of the year: Right tackle Matt Farniok

Offensive back of the year: Quarterback Adrian Martinez

Wide receiver of the year: JD Spielman

Defensive lineman of the year: Khalil Davis

Linebacker of the year: Collin Miller 

Offensive scout team player of the year: Tight end Travis Vokolek

Defensive scout team player of the year: Linebacker Garrett Snodgrass

Cornhusker walk-on award: Reid Karel 

