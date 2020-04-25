Khalil Davis

Khalil Davis finished his Husker career with 13 sacks, with eight coming in 2019.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska is back on the board for the NFL draft. 

After the 56-year run of having at least one player selected was snapped in 2019, former Husker defensive lineman Khalil Davis was selected Saturday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round with the No. 194 overall pick.

He celebrated with his twin brother, Carlos, and the rest of his family at home in Blue Springs, Missouri. ESPN had a camera there and ran a short feature on the twins after Khalil was drafted. Carlos still hopes to be selected Saturday.

"When you look at Khalil Davis, you see a guy who does have some sack production," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. "That's impressive. ... He's a guy who will chase run stops with lateral pursuit and he's capable of getting after the quarterback." 

This is the first year Nebraska has had a defensive lineman drafted since Maliek Collins and Vincent Valentine were picked in 2016.

In Tampa, Davis joins one of the NFL's most interesting teams, which just signed All-Pro quarterback Tom Brady and his favorite target in New England, Rob Gronkowski.

The Bucs' general manager, Jason Licht, was born in Fremont and spent a couple years as a Husker walk-on. Former Huskers Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David, two of the best defensive players in the league, also play for the Bucs. 

The Davis twins came to Nebraska as two of the highest-ranked members of the 2015 recruiting class.

After redshirting in 2015, Khalil became a regular contributor on the defensive line, appearing in 36 games over the next three seasons. He then entered the starting lineup as a senior in 2019 and became a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

He finished his Husker career with 106 tackles, including 23 for loss and 13 sacks. He had eight sacks in 2019.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

