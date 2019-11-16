LINCOLN — Wisconsin had an answer for both of Nebraska’s first-half touchdowns Saturday.
The Badgers also did a little extra credit before intermission to help them pass their latest test against the Huskers.
Paul Chryst and his staff consistently stress the importance of answering an opponent’s score with a score of their own. And that helped Wisconsin stay close early before pulling away for a 37-21 victory.
“Football is a game of momentum, and anytime that you can answer a score, there’s a feeling to it,” the coach said. “You love to match a touchdown with a touchdown, a couple of times it was a field goal.
“Regardless, if you can answer a score with a score, I think that’s a sign of a good offense. Today we were able to do that.”
First up was Aron Cruickshank’s 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown 11 seconds after Nebraska took a 7-0 lead. As Cruickshank veered to his right, closer to the Nebraska sideline, he was aided by two blocks.
“I saw a big, open lane,” Cruickshank said. “I’m thankful for everybody on the kickoff return. But No. 44 (John Chenal) and No. 14 (Nakia Watson) led me in there and I just had to beat the kicker.”
The sophomore from Brooklyn, New York, then shook off kicker Barret Pickering at the 50, leaving him one player to evade before reaching the end zone. NU safety Cam Taylor-Britt seemed to have a good angle as Cruickshank crossed midfield.
But Cruickshank countered with a juke step before continuing up the east sideline, stiff-arming Taylor-Britt at the 30 then pulling away for the TD.
“I couldn’t go out of bounds,” Cruickshank said. “So many times I’ve been so close, I wanted to juke one time and see if that would work, and it worked.”
The 8-2 Badgers had been close to returning a kickoff for a score in recent weeks, and Cruickshank had a feeling he could shift momentum and quiet the Memorial Stadium crowd.
“I told them before we even stepped on the field, ‘Get ready to run because I’m not going down,’” Cruickshank said. “I’m just thankful I backed up what I told them. ... I just took it and I ran with it.
“I’ve never been here before, and they told me it was going to be very loud. So I had to try and quiet it, at least just a little bit.”
Wisconsin took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter before a 2-yard touchdown run by Adrian Martinez put Nebraska up 14-10. The Badgers answered again.
Jack Coan threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor that gave Wisconsin a lead it wouldn’t lose.
The Badgers weren’t content to stop there. They scored two more touchdowns in the final 5:03 of the first half to take a 27-10 lead. The first of those was a 1-yard run by Jonathan Taylor, who was in the midst of an historic day.
With his 204 yards on 25 carries, Taylor has 5,634 in his career. That moved the junior from Salem, New Jersey, past Herschel Walker for the most rushing yards through his junior season in FBS history.
“They told me after the game,” Taylor said. “I didn’t know that was a thing. There’s a stat for everything. Just to be mentioned with those guys is an incredible honor.”
Taylor said he celebrated the milestone with his offensive linemen after the game, including posing for a group photo.
“Every year you can’t come with the same scheme,” Taylor said. “They always do a good job of putting little wrinkles in the scheme in order to keep Nebraska on their toes, so they don’t know what’s coming all the time.”
This also was the third time Taylor has rushed for more than 200 yards against Nebraska. His 674 yards against the Blackshirts accounts for nearly 12 percent of his 5,634 yards.
While Taylor racked up that total with a longest run of 19 yards, he said he’d gladly trade touchdowns for yards in any game.
“It kind of all works out in the end,” Taylor said. “I may not have as many yards as I had last year, but I was able to go up on my touchdowns. I like scoring touchdowns because it puts points on the board, and it gets us closer to winning the game.
“You kind of have to pick your poison, but either way, every single time I step on the field I just want to get the win.”
Wisconsin players, from left, David Pfaff, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann walk out of Memorial Stadium with the Freedom Trophy after defeating Nebraska 37-21 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
A fan walks up the ramp at Memorial Stadium before the start of the game.
Paul "Jake" Jacobsen, right, and his son Brody Jacobsen have their pictures taken in giant helmets before the start of the game.
Dillon Burgess, a UNL waits in line to have his student ID matched against his tickets while dressed as a piece of corn for the game.
Nebraska marching band members walk through a beam of sunlight in the concourse carrying their mellophones prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Piccolo player Megan Roucka of Fremont from the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band awaits to take the field prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
A man signals the direction they wish to travel in the concourse prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Trombone players from the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band huddle up prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
A man walks through a beam of sunlight in the concourse prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor battles Nebraska's JoJo Domann for a touchdown during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor breaks a tackle attempt Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's C.J. Goetz celebrates a punt return from teammate Aron Cruickshank during the first half of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn intercepts the ball alongside Nebraska's Boe Wilson during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry celebrates a third down top against Wisconsin during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn intercepts a Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez pass in the second quarter as Nebraska's Kanawai Noa looks on.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a second quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs for a first down in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a second quarter touchdown.
Black Hawk helicopters fly over Memorial Stadium before the start of the game.
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor runs the ball for against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Will Honas trips up Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan throws the ball against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws the ball against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, right, walks back to the locker room after losing to Wisconsin 37-21.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs through a gap against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown as Nebraska's Myles Farmer is unable to prevent his drive Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The back judge referee signals a Wisconsin touchdown against Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann tackles Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with the Big Ten Networks Rick Pizzo before taking on Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws warmup passes Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin fan "Kilted" Ken Werner of Mukwonago, Wisconsin poses for a photo as he walks by Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor practices handoffs during warmups Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Collin Larsh connects on a second quarter field goal against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Ben Stille stops Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Khalil Davis celebrates a stop on Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates a second quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor makes a catch near Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is greeted after recovering a fumble by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson recovers a Jonathan Taylor fumble during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Chris Orr(54) is greeted after sacking Nebraska's Adrian Martinez during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann forces a fumble from Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with his defense in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost shows his frustration in the fourth quarter.
Jim Leffler of Omaha sports his custom Husker hat during the Wisconsin football game. Some of the tickets on his hat go back as far as 1958.
Fans cheer the Husker is the third quarter.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring on an 11 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor celebrates a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez receives the handoff against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin fans cheer as the players leave the playing field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, following a 37-21 victory over the Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank runs the ball against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a completion to Kanawai Noa against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass from Adrian Martinez against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs the ball and is assisted by Trent Hixson who blocks Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour gets stopped by Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (2) and Jack Sanborn just short of the goal line against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan looks for an open receiver against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin players, from left, David Pfaff, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann walk out of Memorial Stadium with the Freedom Trophy after defeating Nebraska 37-21 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin runs their offense against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, runs through Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to scoring on an 11 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Collin Miller talks with his teammates on the defense in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, center, runs for a first down in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, drags Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor out of bounds in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez carries the football in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a first quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is greeted by WanÕDale Robinson after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.