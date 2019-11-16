Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor celebrates his touchdown during the second half. With his 204 yards on 25 carries, Taylor has 5,634 in his career.

LINCOLN — Wisconsin had an answer for both of Nebraska’s first-half touchdowns Saturday.

The Badgers also did a little extra credit before intermission to help them pass their latest test against the Huskers.

Paul Chryst and his staff consistently stress the importance of answering an opponent’s score with a score of their own. And that helped Wisconsin stay close early before pulling away for a 37-21 victory.

“Football is a game of momentum, and anytime that you can answer a score, there’s a feeling to it,” the coach said. “You love to match a touchdown with a touchdown, a couple of times it was a field goal.

“Regardless, if you can answer a score with a score, I think that’s a sign of a good offense. Today we were able to do that.”

First up was Aron Cruickshank’s 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown 11 seconds after Nebraska took a 7-0 lead. As Cruickshank veered to his right, closer to the Nebraska sideline, he was aided by two blocks.

“I saw a big, open lane,” Cruickshank said. “I’m thankful for everybody on the kickoff return. But No. 44 (John Chenal) and No. 14 (Nakia Watson) led me in there and I just had to beat the kicker.”

The sophomore from Brooklyn, New York, then shook off kicker Barret Pickering at the 50, leaving him one player to evade before reaching the end zone. NU safety Cam Taylor-Britt seemed to have a good angle as Cruickshank crossed midfield.

But Cruickshank countered with a juke step before continuing up the east sideline, stiff-arming Taylor-Britt at the 30 then pulling away for the TD.

“I couldn’t go out of bounds,” Cruickshank said. “So many times I’ve been so close, I wanted to juke one time and see if that would work, and it worked.”

The 8-2 Badgers had been close to returning a kickoff for a score in recent weeks, and Cruickshank had a feeling he could shift momentum and quiet the Memorial Stadium crowd.

“I told them before we even stepped on the field, ‘Get ready to run because I’m not going down,’” Cruickshank said. “I’m just thankful I backed up what I told them. ... I just took it and I ran with it.

“I’ve never been here before, and they told me it was going to be very loud. So I had to try and quiet it, at least just a little bit.”

Wisconsin took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter before a 2-yard touchdown run by Adrian Martinez put Nebraska up 14-10. The Badgers answered again.

Jack Coan threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor that gave Wisconsin a lead it wouldn’t lose.

The Badgers weren’t content to stop there. They scored two more touchdowns in the final 5:03 of the first half to take a 27-10 lead. The first of those was a 1-yard run by Jonathan Taylor, who was in the midst of an historic day.

With his 204 yards on 25 carries, Taylor has 5,634 in his career. That moved the junior from Salem, New Jersey, past Herschel Walker for the most rushing yards through his junior season in FBS history.

“They told me after the game,” Taylor said. “I didn’t know that was a thing. There’s a stat for everything. Just to be mentioned with those guys is an incredible honor.”

Taylor said he celebrated the milestone with his offensive linemen after the game, including posing for a group photo.

“Every year you can’t come with the same scheme,” Taylor said. “They always do a good job of putting little wrinkles in the scheme in order to keep Nebraska on their toes, so they don’t know what’s coming all the time.”

This also was the third time Taylor has rushed for more than 200 yards against Nebraska. His 674 yards against the Blackshirts accounts for nearly 12 percent of his 5,634 yards.

While Taylor racked up that total with a longest run of 19 yards, he said he’d gladly trade touchdowns for yards in any game.

“It kind of all works out in the end,” Taylor said. “I may not have as many yards as I had last year, but I was able to go up on my touchdowns. I like scoring touchdowns because it puts points on the board, and it gets us closer to winning the game.

“You kind of have to pick your poison, but either way, every single time I step on the field I just want to get the win.”

