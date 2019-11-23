JD Spielman

JD Spielman had seven catches for 104 yards against Maryland in another record-breaking performance.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Junior wide receiver JD Spielman made history on Saturday afternoon in Maryland with his seven-catch, 107-yard performance.

He’s now third in Nebraska history in career receiving yards with 2,512. On Saturday, Spielman passed Jordan Westerkamp, Nate Swift and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers on the all-time list. He's 236 yards shy of Stanley Morgan's career record of 2,747.

With his 867 yards this season, Spielman is the first player in Nebraska history with three 800-yard receiving seasons in a career. He owns three of the top 10 yardage totals in Husker history. Spielman would need 137 yards against Iowa next week to break Morgan's single-season record of 1,004. 

This was also his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, which ties him for second in school history. His eight career 100-yard games is also tied for second.

Spielman’s five touchdowns this season gives him 14 for his career, which puts him at 10th on NU’s career touchdown list. His 167 career receptions ties him with Westerkamp for third place all-time.

Spielman also had 114 all-purpose yards Saturday, giving him 1,007 for the season. He's the seventh Husker with three 1,000-yard all-purpose seasons in his career.

Photos: Nebraska travels to Maryland

1 of 44

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription