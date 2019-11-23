Junior wide receiver JD Spielman made history on Saturday afternoon in Maryland with his seven-catch, 107-yard performance.
He’s now third in Nebraska history in career receiving yards with 2,512. On Saturday, Spielman passed Jordan Westerkamp, Nate Swift and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers on the all-time list. He's 236 yards shy of Stanley Morgan's career record of 2,747.
With his 867 yards this season, Spielman is the first player in Nebraska history with three 800-yard receiving seasons in a career. He owns three of the top 10 yardage totals in Husker history. Spielman would need 137 yards against Iowa next week to break Morgan's single-season record of 1,004.
This was also his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, which ties him for second in school history. His eight career 100-yard games is also tied for second.
Spielman’s five touchdowns this season gives him 14 for his career, which puts him at 10th on NU’s career touchdown list. His 167 career receptions ties him with Westerkamp for third place all-time.
Spielman also had 114 all-purpose yards Saturday, giving him 1,007 for the season. He's the seventh Husker with three 1,000-yard all-purpose seasons in his career.
Chuck English of New York cheers for the Huskers with fellow fans before the bus arrives at the stadium. English is on the board of the NYC Huskers. NYC Huskers is the official Nebraska Alumni association chapter in New York City.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt, Eric Lee Jr. and Maryland's Lavonte Gater dive after a loose kick off return, which Nebraska successfully recovered.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Simon Otte celebrates forcing a Maryland turnover and gaining possession of the ball Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman is embraced by Austin Allen after scoring a touchdown against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost approaches the huddle during a timeout against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is tackled by Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr. on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska defense celebrates forcing a turnover against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans dance in the rain as Nebraska defeats Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maryland's Javon Leake is tackled by Nebraska's Luke Reimer on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska kicker Matt Waldoch kicks an extra point out of the hold of Isaac Armstrong against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Khalil Davis sacks Maryland quarterback Tyler Desue on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs the ball against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brayden Miller is tackled by Jordan Mosley before scoring on the next run play against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska kicker Harrison Martin kicks an extra point from the hold of Isaac Armstrong against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks off the field following a 54-7 win over Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost grins as he runs off the field following a 54-7 win over Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey lines up as a receiver in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey catches a pass in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Khalil Davis, right, celebrates sacking the Maryland quarterback in the third quarter. To the left is teammate Alex Davis.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Collin Miller, bottom, sacks Maryland's Josh Jackson in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Waldoch kicks a field goal in the third quartrer.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mike Williams catches a pass in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen, right, is knocked out of bounds after a first quarter reception. To the left is Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr., left, and Ayinde Eley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, left, scores a first quarter touchdown as Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr. defends.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is pushed into the end zone to score a first quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman scores a touchdown under coverage from Maryland's Jordan Mosley on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs the ball against Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, right, carries the football in the first quarter as Maryland's Nick Cross goes for the tackle.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, embraces receiver JD Spielman after Spielman caught a Martinez pass for a second quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills celebrates a first quarter touchdown against Maryland during their game on Saturday in College Park.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is greeted after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Maryland during their game on Saturday in College Park.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost claps in unison with his players as they warmup to take on Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks across the fans gathered to watch Nebraska take on Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws during warmups against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right, greets fans as the team arrives at the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Brennan of Burnt Hills, New York, right, greets Husker football player Lamar Jackson as the Nebraska football team arrives at the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Rob Ulrey cheers as the Huskers arrive prior to taking on Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans gather to greet the Huskers as the team arrives prior to taking on Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Yvonne Thorp, of New Hampshire, cheers as the Nebraska football team arrives prior to taking on Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans, from left, Keely McGregor and Milo Petrzilka pose for a photo with the Maryland M on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
