PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT:
HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX
&&
FORECAST INFORMATION FOR
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET...OR 2.1 FEET BELOW
FLOOD STAGE.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 27.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Frost echoed his sentiments following Saturday night’s 34-7 loss at Minnesota that fundamentals would be the focus of workouts this week.
LINCOLN — If for only a short while Tuesday, Scott Frost shifted his focus from football to international travel.
The Nebraska coach, speaking as part of a press conference introducing the team’s newly unveiled 2021 game against Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, indulged a few dreams. It would be a new country to check off his bucket list. Maybe he could even find a little time to golf.
But a question about whether he would treat the excursion — still some 682 days away — like a bowl trip snapped him back to reality.
“I’m trying to get through a bye week right now,” Frost said, drawing laughs.
Monday brought a few pieces of welcome news, whether it was the Ireland announcement or hearing that the Indiana kickoff time (2:30 p.m.) on Oct. 26 would not force NU to play at night for a fifth time in six games. But Nebraska returned to practice Tuesday with the knowledge that it has much to do with the extra time it has been given.
“It’s a great week for a bye,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “(We can) catch our breath a little bit and get back into the rest of our schedule and get some victories and get that sixth win so we can get those (bowl) practices.”
Frost echoed his sentiments following Saturday night’s 34-7 loss at Minnesota that fundamentals would be the focus of workouts this week. But after watching both sides of the ball six times in film review, he said some of his assessments of the game aren’t as bleak. The offense was “close” at times, with smaller mistakes like penalties, a sack or busting on a couple of plays costing the Huskers points. The defense wasn’t pushed around as much as he thought — it just “misfit” on alignments on multiple plays.
The bye will allow Nebraska to conduct a few practices that feature “good on good,” Frost said. Younger players will have a chance to prove their progress against starters instead of working on scout-team assignments. He listed multiple true freshmen who could play down the stretch, though “any and all” are welcome to contribute if they’re ready.
NU will practice Wednesday and Friday mornings before turning its attention to Indiana preparation.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
“This is a big opportunity for a lot of guys,” Frost said.
The time will also be a valuable healing chance for myriad Huskers who have suffered injuries in recent weeks. That includes quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral, receivers JD Spielman and Kade Warner and receiver/backs Wan’Dale Robinson and Maurice Washington. Defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke were also banged up at Minnesota. Starting kicker Barret Pickering — who hasn’t played this year — will have another two weeks to recover.
“I just want everybody to get their bodies right,” running back Dedrick Mills said. “... And when we come back to practice, just come back ready. And be physical. For real.”
The break ends a streak of 24 straight games without a bye for Nebraska, which lost its scheduled open date last year when thunderstorms wiped out the opener. Frost and his staff have never had a traditional in-season off week in nearly four years together. Hurricane Matthew forced unwelcome off time in 2016 for Frost and Co. at Central Florida and Hurricane Irma interfered with their 2017 campaign.
Because of the way the calendar falls, the Huskers get a second bye after facing Purdue on Nov. 2. Their last last double bye was in 2014.
Players on Saturday also embraced the opportunity for a mental recharge during the grind of the season.
“We’ve been together since Aug. 2,” tight end Austin Allen said. “We’ve had fall camp and seven straight weeks (of games). I think we just need to get away from each other for a bit. We get so locked up in this. If you get to relax sometimes (that helps). I think that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to relax.”
Said Warner: “I think right now it’s a breaking point for our team.”
And cornerback Dicaprio Bootle: “We just need to come back and we need to want it. We need to find that want again.”
Offensive tackle Matt Farniok said technique — not physicality — is what has hurt the line at times this year. There’s still time to make the corrections, he added. Time to recover and push well beyond four wins for the first time in three years.
What the Huskers do behind the scenes in the coming days could well determine all of it.
“This stretch is solely on us as players,” Farniok said. “We gotta find a way to make it work.”
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, swims past Minnesota's Curtis Dunlap Jr. in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman recovers the football after he muffed a punt return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck talk after the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral and Adrian Martinez walk off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson and Collin Miller walk back to the locker room after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost runs off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andrew Bunch throws the football in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., bottom, upends Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch looks for an open receiver in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's mascot fires a t-shirt into the crowd in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the second quarter as Minnesota's Terell Smith tackles him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, gets hit by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks, right, carries the football in the third quarter as Nebraska's Alex Davis tackles him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damion Daniels, left, and Will Honas, right, stop Minnesota's Shannon Brooks at the goal line in the third quarter. Minnesota scored on the next play.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck congratulates his team after they scored a third quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck hugs offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. after the Gophers scored a third quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral looks for a receiver from the end zone during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen carries the ball on fourth down against Minnesota's Thomas Barber during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral follows through with a pass during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks back to the field after receiving a boot on his left leg after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington muffs a kick return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan looks on during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks the sideline after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a third quarter pass as Minnesota's Chris Williamson defends.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is stopped at the 2-yard-line by Coney Durr and Jordan Howden during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost listens to a referee during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against Nebraska of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Sam Renner during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tyler Johnson makes a reception during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan runs through the Nebraska defense in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman, right, gets pushed out of bounds by Minnesota's Thomas Barber in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost walks back to the sidelines in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez touches the shoulder of Nebraska's Noah Vedral during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is knocked down during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks runs away from Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, runs past Nebraska's Will Honas in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry throws the bones after making a second quarter tackle on Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws under pressure from Minnesota's Micah Dew-Treadway and Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman tries to get past Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Danny Lugo, left, of Minnesota, coaches his son Marley, 10, on how to use hand warmers before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Lewis, left, of Minnesota, and his son, Joe, 11, prepare for the cold weather before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota football fans walk around TCF Bank Stadium before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Carmen Vorderstrasse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, shouts "Go Big Red" with a sign in hand as the Huskers arrive prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
TCF Bank Stadium is reflected in a puddle prior to the college game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ben Sexton, 10, Des Moines, Iowa, sports a Minnesotans for Nebraska hat prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral a potential starting quarterback arrives with the Huskers prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota fans tailgate together prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A Minnesota and Nebraska flag is displayed in tailgating areas prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.