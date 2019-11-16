Wisconsin run game

Nebraska's defense allowed Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor to run for more than 200 yards for the third straight season. 

LINCOLN — After watching his offense rack up 493 yards and 21 points on one of the nation’s best defenses, Nebraska coach Scott Frost was largely complimentary of NU’s ability to move the ball.

“I was happy with how the offense played,” Frost said after Nebraska’s 37-21 loss to Wisconsin. “That was a really good defense we played today. We knew weren’t going to get that many snaps.”

The Huskers got 60 of them. Eight of NU’s drives reached Badger territory. Nebraska scored on just three of them and turned the ball over on downs three times, including twice in the fourth quarter.

“We came up a little short on fourth downs, made a few mistakes,” Frost said. “For the most part, I thought those guys fought.”

Frost’s view of the Husker defense — which allowed 320 rushing yards — wasn’t nearly as sunny.

“It hasn’t improved the way we want it to. If it would, we wouldn’t be where we are as a team with our record,” Frost said. “There’s good things happening. We need more pieces.”

NU was without defensive linemen Darrion Daniels and Carlos Davis, who weren’t healthy enough to play. Davis informed Husker coaches Saturday morning he couldn’t go.

Frost said there are certain aspects of Nebraska’s defense that have to get fixed “as a staff.”

“It needs to be better,” Frost said. “If we can get to a point where we’re giving up less than 30 a game, I like our chances with where our offense is going. But we’ve got to get there on both sides.”

Nebraska inside linebacker Mohamed Barry said the defense "did a good job" in containing Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, though he ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns.. 

"We competed to the highest level," Barry said. "We could have won that game, everyone knows. Two minutes in the fourth quarter, we could have won that game. We didn't." 

Barry said "critical downs" hurt the Huskers. 

"We didn't let our will be broken," Barry said. 

