Nebraska added a junior college walk-on Monday as Iowa Western Community College defensive back Darius Moore announced his decision on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound graduate of Clear Creek Amana High School in eastern Iowa spent the last two seasons at Iowa Western, where he totaled 46 tackles in 17 games. Forty-one of those stops came in 12 games last fall, when he also added two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

Moore has three years to play two. He adds more depth at a position group with 11 scholarship defensive backs, including three seniors. A former IWCC teammate of his, kicker Chase Contreraz, also joined NU in the offseason.​

