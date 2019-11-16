Wahoo’s Trevin Luben gave the Husker staff a bit of good news Saturday afternoon.
The 5-11, 195-pound senior running back announced via Twitter he was accepting a walk-on offer to Nebraska.
Very blessed and grateful to announce that I will be committing to the University of Nebraska as a walk-on!! I want to thank my coaches, teammates and especially my family for helping me get to where I am today! #GBR#homegrown 🌽🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GoOh5gysZP
“It has always been a dream to go and play football for the Huskers,” Luben said. “It was the easiest decision I’ve ever made.”
Luben will soon experience what it’s like playing at Memorial Stadium. Wahoo faces Pierce at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 26 in the Class C-1 championship game.
He could have waited to commit with the idea of picking up more college interest, but he decided there was no need.
“I decided to commit now because this is something I have wanted to do and it didn’t make sense to wait on it when I’ve known the whole time this is where I wanted to be and this is what I wanted to do.”
He will begin his career at running back but is open to changing positions.
“They (Nebraska) have me listed as a running back as of now, but I’m always open to change and if they think I fit in at another sport better I will 100% be okay with playing a different spot.”
Luben became the 12th walk-on commit in Nebraska’s 2020 class and the 10th from Nebraska. He joins Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota) and Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan).
