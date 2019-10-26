Dedrick Mills

LINCOLN — It’s clear. The culture inside the Nebraska football locker room isn’t OK.

Scott Frost made that apparent during the bye week, when on his radio show he said there was a “portion” of the team not ready to play at Minnesota, when the Gophers blew out the Huskers.

He went all in and called out his team on Saturday, saying his team is "just OK" and that he's not "going to be happy with just OK."

The few players who spoke to the team after the game agreed.

“I mean there’s a lot of guys who think it's just OK, I don’t think it’s OK,” running back Dedrick Mills said. “Some guys just jog and do whatever, that's the 'just OK' attitude he’s talking about. It's not acceptable on this team.”

The turn the season has taken — a season that began with promise and with talk of a Big Ten West title, with coaches and players talking about how much better the culture was — surprises some players. JoJo Domann for one.

“You’re definitely hopeful at the beginning of the season, right? Things are gonna hopefully fall in your favor,” Domann said.

But the reaction to the losses — NU has lost three of its last four — have brought out an ugly side of the team.

“We gotta improve our preparation, improve our practice habits, improve our overall focus and attention to detail going forward,” Domann said.

But Mills said that attitude has been around for a while, even in fall camp.

“It’s kinda always been around and you seen a win and a loss and a win and a loss, it's just an OK attitude where you’re OK with stuff,” Mills said.

There’s no quick fix.

There needs to be a higher point of accountability, captain Matt Farniok said.

“Don’t let someone slip under the standard no matter who they are no matter what they’re doing,” the offensive guard said. “If it’s not the standard, it's not the standard, we can’t accept it and it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re being a jerk to everyone, it means like, 'Hey you’re not performing to what we need like step it up.'”

Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said it all starts on Monday in practice.

Receivers need to be ready to beat corners on 1-on-1 drills. Corners need to be ready to push each other in drills harder, he said.

Mills said it's time to make a decision.

“I mean, they either wanna be here or they don’t,” Mills said. “So we’ll get rid of the ones that have that just OK attitude, and the ones willing to work and do what we’re supposed to do, get back to practice and keep it going.”

