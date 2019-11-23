Barret Pickering

Wan'Dale Robinson will miss his second straight game with an injury.

Nebraska receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Kanawai Noa, plus kicker Barret Pickering did not make the trip for Saturday's game at Maryland. 

Robinson missed NU's loss to Wisconsin, and Noa was limited in practices since that game. Nebraska brought true freshman receivers Darien Chase and Jamie Nance on the trip, as well as senior Jaron Woodyard.

And perhaps there's another option. Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey was going through warmups with the receivers. McCaffrey and his coaches have repeatedly said he's not interested in playing any other position than quarterback, but McCaffrey was a star receiver in high school when his older brother, Dylan, was the quarterback. 

Pickering's absence is a surprise, but he missed a field goal in the loss to Wisconsin and also had a poor kickoff that led to a touchdown return for the Badgers. Because he missed so many games at the start of the season, Pickering is technically eligible for a redshirt this season if he plays in four or fewer games. He's played in three thus far.

NU's kickers Saturday are three walk-ons: Matt Waldoch, Isaac Armstrong and a new name, Harrison Martin, a senior from Lincoln Lutheran who joined the team a couple weeks ago, according to a Nebraska spokesman. His name had not been added to the online roster until recently. He's No. 88 on the roster. 

