Nebraska receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Kanawai Noa, plus kicker Barret Pickering did not make the trip for Saturday's game at Maryland.
Robinson missed NU's loss to Wisconsin, and Noa was limited in practices since that game. Nebraska brought true freshman receivers Darien Chase and Jamie Nance on the trip, as well as senior Jaron Woodyard.
And perhaps there's another option. Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey was going through warmups with the receivers. McCaffrey and his coaches have repeatedly said he's not interested in playing any other position than quarterback, but McCaffrey was a star receiver in high school when his older brother, Dylan, was the quarterback.
Pickering's absence is a surprise, but he missed a field goal in the loss to Wisconsin and also had a poor kickoff that led to a touchdown return for the Badgers. Because he missed so many games at the start of the season, Pickering is technically eligible for a redshirt this season if he plays in four or fewer games. He's played in three thus far.
NU's kickers Saturday are three walk-ons: Matt Waldoch, Isaac Armstrong and a new name, Harrison Martin, a senior from Lincoln Lutheran who joined the team a couple weeks ago, according to a Nebraska spokesman. His name had not been added to the online roster until recently. He's No. 88 on the roster.
Chuck English of New York cheers for the Huskers with fellow fans before the bus arrives at the stadium. English is on the board of the NYC Huskers. NYC Huskers is the official Nebraska Alumni association chapter in New York City.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right, greets fans as the team arrives at the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chuck English of New York cheers for the Huskers with fellow fans before the bus arrives at the stadium. English is on the board of the NYC Huskers. NYC Huskers is the official Nebraska Alumni association chapter in New York City.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Brennan of Burnt Hills, New York, right, greets Husker football player Lamar Jackson as the Nebraska football team arrives at the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Rob Ulrey cheers as the Huskers arrive prior to taking on Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans gather to greet the Huskers as the team arrives prior to taking on Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Yvonne Thorp, of New Hampshire, cheers as the Nebraska football team arrives prior to taking on Maryland on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans, from left, Keely McGregor and Milo Petrzilka pose for a photo with the Maryland M on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
