Two Nebraska defenders earned All-Big Ten honors as announced Tuesday afternoon on the Big Ten Network.
Senior cornerback Lamar Jackson landed on the league's second team, according to both the Big Ten coaches and voting media members. Senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis ended up on the coaches' third team.
Jackson started all 12 games and ended with career highs in tackles (40), tackles for loss (four), sacks (one), forced fumbles (one), fumble recoveries (two), interceptions (three) and pass breakups (12). Davis finished with a career-best 45 tackles and led the Huskers with eight sacks and 12 stops for loss.
Ohio State's Chase Young earned Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. Penn State's Micah Parsons is the Linebacker of the Year. Ohio State's Ryan Day is Coach of the Year, marking the first time an OSU coach has taken the award in 40 years.
The coaches' first team includes four Ohio State players including Young — the only unanimous selection — along with Jordan Fuller, Jeff Okudah and Malik Harrison. Penn State was the only other school with multiple first-teamers in Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos. The lineup also features Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Northwestern's Joe Gaziano, Wisconsin's Zack Baun, Michigan's Lavert Hill and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr.
The media first team has Ohio State's Fuller, Okudah and Young along with Penn State's Gross-Matos and Parsons. Others are Epenesa, Baun, Winfield Jr., Hill, Michigan State's Kenny Willekes and Illinois' Dele Harding.
The Big Ten will announce all-conference offensive teams Wednesday.
