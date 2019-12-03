LINCOLN — The struggles of Nebraska's special teams are well chronicled. It didn't help that the personnel was in flux most of the way.
» Punt return. JD Spielman made 14 of the 16 returns, with Isaiah Stalbird and Eric Lee each adding one. This unit served as the debut for multiple freshmen, including defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Javin Wright. It was relatively stable, populated with five walk-ons or former walk-ons by the finale against Iowa.
» Punt. Contributors with this group were the most steady, with no changes to the weekly lineup over the last half of the season. Seniors were punter Isaac Armstrong, long snapper Chase Urbach and defensive backs Reid Karel and Jeramiah Stovall. Six walk-ons/former walk-ons were on the unit for Black Friday.
» Kickoff return. Just five players were part of the group for NU's first and last games: Dedrick Mills, Wyatt Mazour, Eli Sullivan, Stovall and Stalbird. Kickoffs were also landing spots for redshirting true freshmen Myles Farmer, Chris Hickman and Garrett Snodgrass. Seven different Huskers attempted at least one return. Against Iowa, Nebraska rolled out eight former/current walk-ons.
» Kickoff. Changes came weekly and often within games. Safety Deontai Williams was part of the original plan here but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the opener. Four different kickers handled duties, though just 14 of 66 total kickoffs went for touchbacks. Nebraska rotated through freshmen like Garrett Nelson, Darien Chase, Nick Henrich and Farmer along with reserves Damian Jackson and Simon Otte. The final lineup included seven current or former walk-ons and two seniors in Karel and Stovall.
» Extra points. The block team was made up entirely of scholarship players for most of the season. The kicking team featured three Huskers most fans wouldn't know appeared in every game this fall: senior defensive lineman Daishon Neal and sophomore O-linemen Broc Bando and Matt Sichterman. Five different kickers collected extra points. True freshman Bryce Benhart, who redshirted, appeared on multiple PAT kicking units as well.
» Only four true freshman didn't redshirt, and all were regulars on special teams: receiver/back Wan'Dale Robinson, walk-on linebacker Luke Reimer, Nelson and Newsome.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt hangs his head after a 27-24 loss to on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska teammates try to help Collin Miller, 31, off the field as he gathers his thoughts following a 27-24 loss against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Charlie Jones celebrates the teams win over Nebraska as the final skirmish on the field runs out the clock on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Wieting runs around the field celebrating a win over Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Ben Stille tackles Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Noah Shannon tackles Nebraska's Dedrick Mills on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws a touchdown pass to JD Spielman against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey and Mike Williams celebrate a touchdown scored by JD Spielman against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nico Ragaini is upended against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Sam LaPorta makes a catch to set up a game winning field goal for the Hawkeyes during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson gets emotional as he is embraced by Catherine Horton during senior day recognition before playing Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska fan and York High School football coach Glen Snodgrass puts on a poncho as it begins to as Nebraska plays Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completes a pass to Dedrick Mills against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt trips up Nico Ragaini on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle celebrates forcing an Iowa fumble and the Huskers recovering the ball during the second half on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is dragged down by Iowa's Geno Stone on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is lifted into the air by Luke McCaffrey after scoring a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey celebrates after throwing a third quarter touchdown pass against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels does a little dancing after making a stop against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour scores a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates his third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates his third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Matt Waldoch kicks a field goal against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
A Nebraska balloon floats low to the field as the Huskers take on Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's Austin Spiewak on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann tackles Iowa's Mekhi Sargent on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll catches a pass against Iowa on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Stanley looks for a pass against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is late to the tackle as Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette scores on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs the ball against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels tackles Iowa's Tyler Goodson for a loss in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Carlos Davis tries to break through a double team block in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended by for Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is brought down in the second quarter by the Iowa defense.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt runs an interception in for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette breaks free on way to returning a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is taken down by Iowa's A.J. Epenesa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Jack Koerner, right, intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Jack Stoll in the second quarter.
Iowa's Tyler Goodson is taken down by Nebraska's Will Honas and Ben Stille during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette breaks free for a first quarter touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is hit by Iowa's Brady Reiff during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman throws an incomplete pass to Adrian Martinez during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Stanley makes a play call against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Kade Warner makes a catch against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Matt Waldoch is greeted after connecting on a first quarter field goal against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Kristian Welch tips a pass from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez intended for Jack Stoll during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska cheerleader Jake Jundt, with the bullhorn, yells cheers as the Husker football team arrives at Memorial Stadium for the game.
Nebraska football fans lean out of the crowd to get a better view of the Nebraska football team as the players arrive at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, and Noah Vedral greet the crowd as the football team arrives at Memorial Stadium.
Fans gather for the Nebraska football teams arrival to Memorial Stadium.
Herbie Husker tries on a fan's corncob hat before the Nebraska football players arrived at Memorial Stadium to play Iowa on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leads the Huskers through a crowd of fans as they prepare to play Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leads the Huskers through a crowd of fans as they prepare to play Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high fives fans as he and his team arrive at Memorial Stadium to take on Iowa in the Heroes Game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan celebrates kicking the winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter to put the Hawkeyes up over the Huskers 27-24.
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry walks off the field following the Huskers' 27-24 loss to Iowa.
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry walks off the field following the Huskers' 27-24 loss to Iowa.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the Huskers lost 27-24 to Iowa.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt celebrates recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Iowa's Toren Young gets tackled by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, top right, and Marquel Dismuke in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson plays air guitar during the break between the third and fourth quarters.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan scores the winning field goal in the fourth quarter.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the third quarter.
Iowa's Barrington Wade runs into Nebraska punter Isaac Armstrong in the third quarter. There was a flag thrown on the play.
Iowa's Jack Koerner, right, tackles Nebraska's Adrian Martinez in the second quarter.
