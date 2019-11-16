Nebraska announces two-year contract extension for coach Scott Frost

Nebraska coach Scott Frost is 8-13 in his first 21 games with the Huskers.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Even during present struggles, Nebraska coach Scott Frost likes the future direction of Husker football. So do his bosses.

Before the Huskers’ 11 a.m. game with Wisconsin, Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos announced a two-year contract extension for Frost, who had originally signed a deal through the 2024 season upon his arrival at NU in 2017. His reworked contract — worth $5 million per year — goes through the 2026 season.

"Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future," Green and Moos said in a joint statement. "We are even more committed to that decision today. Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program. We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program. Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program."

Frost was 8-13 in his first 21 games at Nebraska and has not yet secured a bowl berth for the 2019 season. He has overseen a massive roster expansion and even more significant roster turnover since his arrival. More than half of NU’s roster is comprised of freshmen, and the current locker room — capacity 125 — is not big enough to hold 150 men. The Huskers are on track to open a $155 million football facility in 2022.

In an on-field interview, Moos said he understands Husker fans are “frustrated” with NU’s record. He is, too.

“But we're in it for the long haul in building a program,” Moos said as seven recruits on official visits stood at midfield. “And it's going to take several years. I've said that all along. Scott knows it. We're all working very hard. We've got the new building that's going to be under construction shortly. We got our air fleet all geared up for our recruiting piece. It just made sense to do it now. I was going to do it anyway. This, I think, is a good piece for good morale and some energy within our team and our program."

Moos said NU is “probably a couple years away” from having consistently winning teams.

“But my feeling has always been throughout my career, you build the program, make sure it's solid, then the program will produce the winning teams,” said Moos, who discussed the extension with Green on Friday. “We're working on building the program."

During Nebraska’s bye week, Frost projected confidence about the road ahead.

“People see where this is going, and we’re not going to lose sight of that,” Frost said during Nebraska's bye week. “This group has done an unbelievable job getting this program turned — it’s certainly not happening as fast as I want it to — but we’re going to get it done. That’s why I’m here. We knew this thing wasn’t in great shape when we took over, and we knew we had a lot of things to fix. We’re in the process of doing that.”

Frost’s contract extension is the latest move among Big Ten West teams. In early November, Minnesota signed P.J. Fleck through 2026. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz are also signed through 2026. Earlier this year. Purdue signed Jeff Brohm through 2025 and Wisconsin renewed Paul Chryst’s standard five-year contract through 2024. After qualifying for Illinois’s first bowl since 2015, Lovie Smith is likely to get an extension on his contract that currently runs through 2023.

Photos: Scott Frost through the years

1 of 42

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription