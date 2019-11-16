LINCOLN — Even during present struggles, Nebraska coach Scott Frost likes the future direction of Husker football. So do his bosses.
Before the Huskers’ 11 a.m. game with Wisconsin, Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos announced a two-year contract extension for Frost, who had originally signed a deal through the 2024 season upon his arrival at NU in 2017. His reworked contract — worth $5 million per year — goes through the 2026 season.
"Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future," Green and Moos said in a joint statement. "We are even more committed to that decision today. Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program. We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program. Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program."
Frost was 8-13 in his first 21 games at Nebraska and has not yet secured a bowl berth for the 2019 season. He has overseen a massive roster expansion and even more significant roster turnover since his arrival. More than half of NU’s roster is comprised of freshmen, and the current locker room — capacity 125 — is not big enough to hold 150 men. The Huskers are on track to open a $155 million football facility in 2022.
In an on-field interview, Moos said he understands Husker fans are “frustrated” with NU’s record. He is, too.
“But we're in it for the long haul in building a program,” Moos said as seven recruits on official visits stood at midfield. “And it's going to take several years. I've said that all along. Scott knows it. We're all working very hard. We've got the new building that's going to be under construction shortly. We got our air fleet all geared up for our recruiting piece. It just made sense to do it now. I was going to do it anyway. This, I think, is a good piece for good morale and some energy within our team and our program."
Moos said NU is “probably a couple years away” from having consistently winning teams.
“But my feeling has always been throughout my career, you build the program, make sure it's solid, then the program will produce the winning teams,” said Moos, who discussed the extension with Green on Friday. “We're working on building the program."
During Nebraska’s bye week, Frost projected confidence about the road ahead.
“People see where this is going, and we’re not going to lose sight of that,” Frost said during Nebraska's bye week. “This group has done an unbelievable job getting this program turned — it’s certainly not happening as fast as I want it to — but we’re going to get it done. That’s why I’m here. We knew this thing wasn’t in great shape when we took over, and we knew we had a lot of things to fix. We’re in the process of doing that.”
Frost’s contract extension is the latest move among Big Ten West teams. In early November, Minnesota signed P.J. Fleck through 2026. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz are also signed through 2026. Earlier this year. Purdue signed Jeff Brohm through 2025 and Wisconsin renewed Paul Chryst’s standard five-year contract through 2024. After qualifying for Illinois’s first bowl since 2015, Lovie Smith is likely to get an extension on his contract that currently runs through 2023.
Moos just kicked the can down the road for improvement inthe program another two years and they're extending the bloated contract already? You don't think it might be wise to see some actual progress before committing to millions more in contract obligations? Based on game performance, isn't the team actually worse than last year?
I'd say this was an April Fools Joke if it were not in the middle of November.
If an actual professor at the university performed as bad as has Mr Frost they would not have been given a contract extension.
The NU Board of Regents must be the most horrible elected body in Nebraska.
Me thinks they should have waited to see improvement in the team!
Interesting. What if no improvement again next year? People will want a change, then Nebraska is on the hook for 30 million or so of dead money. I would think that "a man of great integrity" would say wait till we see how this is going. Sounds like a good job if you can get it.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Nebraska just gives the money out like it’s nothing. No reason to do this now except that the Huskers are determined to keep up with the Joneses. This contract and the $155M facility are all about that. Image over substance.
