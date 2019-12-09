Andrew Bunch

Nebraska walk-on quarterback Andrew Bunch is back in the NCAA transfer portal for a second straight season, per a NU spokesman.

The junior — who started and lost one game in the 2018 season — was NU’s No. 4 quarterback during the 2019 season.

He appeared at the tail end of a 34-7 loss to Minnesota as Noah Vedral’s backup.

When Bunch entered his name in the portal last year, coaches welcomed him back with open arms. At the time, he had just come off a season where he’d played more than Vedral.

One year later, circumstances have changed. Adrian Martinez is the starter, followed by Vedral and redshirting freshman Luke McCaffrey. Muscle Shoals (Alabama) quarterback Logan Smothers will arrive in January as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

