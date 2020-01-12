20190601_spo_huskerports_rs176 (copy)

Nebraska walk-on offensive lineman Mitchell Balenger is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.

Originally from Leonardtown, Maryland, Balenger announced his decision on Twitter.

He originally walked on as part of the 2018 recruiting class. He redshirted in 2018 and did not appear in a 2019 game. 

Including 2020 walk-ons, NU still has 13 walk-on offensive linemen on its 2020 roster. That's in addition to 18 scholarship linemen.

