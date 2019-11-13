Moses Bryant

Moses Bryant, right, is entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Nebraska.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Elkhorn South football standout Moses Bryant is entering the transfer portal after two seasons as a Nebraska football walk-on, a source confirmed Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder started his NU career as a cornerback before moving to running back this season. He did not appear in a game. 

He set the Nebraska 11-man high school record with 105 touchdowns and set the Class B career rushing record with 5,454 yards in helping lead the Storm to a state title.

He chose to walk on at NU as a three-star prospect instead of taking scholarship offers from North Dakota or Northwestern Missouri State. 

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 walk-on class

The players in the 2020 class who have committed to walk on with the Huskers.

1 of 9

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription