Former Elkhorn South football standout Moses Bryant is entering the transfer portal after two seasons as a Nebraska football walk-on, a source confirmed Wednesday.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder started his NU career as a cornerback before moving to running back this season. He did not appear in a game.
He set the Nebraska 11-man high school record with 105 touchdowns and set the Class B career rushing record with 5,454 yards in helping lead the Storm to a state title.
He chose to walk on at NU as a three-star prospect instead of taking scholarship offers from North Dakota or Northwestern Missouri State.
