LINCOLN — On the week before the NFL draft, twins Carlos and Khalil Davis spent their days trying to get as far away as possible from their lucrative futures.
They went fishing a few blocks from their home in Blue Springs, Missouri.
“Private pond,” Khalil said. “Private stock.”
Khalil caught more fish. Carlos caught the biggest. The real purpose of the daily outings, though, was for the two former Nebraska defensive tackles — both candidates to be picked in this weekend’s draft — to reminisce about their path here.
Separated by five minutes at birth — Carlos is older — they’ve been dominating together, on the same teams, since forever. Swimming, football, track. From Blue Springs High School to five years at Nebraska, the twins have been inseparable — and sometimes, even to their coaches, practically indistinguishable. They’ve laughed, told jokes, sacked quarterbacks, scored points in the Big Ten track and field championships, graduated from NU before their senior years. They’ve made lifelong friends and, yes, a few mistakes along the way — like the occasional poorly timed penalty.
They played for two head coaches, three defensive coordinators and four position coaches. They attended the NFL combine together and turned heads with impressive 40-yard dash times. They spent the last, strange month smack dab in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, training in Lincoln with a handful of their ex-teammates.
“We reflected on some of the hard times we had to go through to get to this point,” Khalil said. “I would say it was very difficult, but I’ve learned a lot. I wouldn’t change it for anything, those five years at Nebraska. My biggest takeaway is nothing’s ever going to come easy. You have to work for it.”
Now, the big moment. The 70-inch TV in Carl and Tracy Davis’ living room is about to get a workout. Carlos and Khalil’s girlfriends and older sisters will be on hand. Gates Bar-B-Q and its presidential platter — a giant circle of smoked meats, with sliced pickles in the middle — is on the menu.
“Probably two of 'em,” Khalil said.
The twins are projected by most NFL prognosticators as late-round picks. Khalil, an inch shorter and a hair faster, might have a little more upside as a pass rusher, while Carlos, bigger and more of a run-stuffer, could fit into multiple positions. While they’ve heard from some of the same teams — the Raiders and Steelers have talked most with Khalil — they are likely to play for different teams.
“We really haven’t thought about it, but I know he’s ready to go his separate way and I’m ready to go mine,” Khalil said. Carlos did not return calls or messages this week from The World-Herald. “We’re ready to compete from different teams. We’re going to be happy if either one of us gets drafted. We want the best for each other. We’re going to sit back and watch and wait for the phone calls.”
The duo is part of what could be Nebraska’s best NFL draft haul in several years. NU was shut out last year — breaking a 56-year streak of having at least one player selected — and only had one player selected in 2017 (Nathan Gerry) and 2018 (Tanner Lee). The twins, Darrion Daniels and Lamar Jackson are all candidates to be picked and have been projected in various mock drafts.
Carlos and Khalil made their moves at the NFL combine, when they ran 40s in 4.82 and 4.75 seconds, respectively. Their 10-yard splits — used by the NFL to determine the explosiveness, or “get off,” of a defensive lineman — were similarly impressive.
“Me and Khalil didn’t know we were running that fast,” Carlos said March 12 at NU’s pro day. “Our trainer was telling us wrong times. They were telling everybody I was going to run 5.1 (seconds) or 5.0, and I go out there and run 4.82.”
Because Nebraska was able to get in its pro day just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down such events, the twins, along with every other Husker prospect, got to meet with scouts at length that day and get contacts for the future. Khalil said he’s never quite sure when he answers his phone which team is calling.
He and his brother are likely to get plenty of calls this weekend. And two of those calls may change their lives in big ways. Different teams. Different cities. Khalil said he’s willing to play for any team, but joked there is one thing he’d prefer, if he can get it.
