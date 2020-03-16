Bill Moos: Spring game postponed, likely canceled

The Nebraska spring game will not take place on April 18 and may not take place at all. 

In an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Nebraska football spring game will not be played on April 18 and will most likely not be played at all, Bill Moos announced Monday night on his monthly radio show. 

"The spring game is not going to be on the 18th of April and most probably will not occur at all," the athletic director said. "I hate to say that — we've got so many fans that that's their only opportunity to see the Huskers, but we've also been drawing close to 90,000 fans for a spring game, and that's far more than is being allowed or recommended by a variety of sources."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that no more than 10 people congregate in any one place to help combat the spread of the virus. 

"In a perfect world," Moos would like to finish the final 13 of 15 spring practices in June "during summer school." 

"Hopefully that would be the case," he said. 

